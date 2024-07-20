Ranking 10 worst NBA draft picks ever, including Anthony Bennett and Markelle Fultz

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the worst NBA Draft picks this league has ever seen were taken No. 1 overall, such as Anthony Bennett in 2013 and Markelle Fultz in 2017. That being said, the organization where a player gets drafted has an important role in their progression and success in the league. Had some of these busts been drafted into better situations, their careers could have looked very different. Let's dive into our list of the 10 worst NBA draft picks ever.

10. Markelle Fultz, 1st pick, 2017 NBA Draft

Coming out of Washington in 2017, the hype was real around Markelle Fultz, as he was considered the consensus No. 1 overall draft pick. Fultz, who dealt with several injuries during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, played just two seasons with the team and averaged 7.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. His offensive game was limited since he could not consistently knock down the three (27.4% in his career). Since being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019, the 6-foot-4 point guard has put together a solid career, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 assists per outing. However, he has not lived up to the expectations of a No. 1 pick. Markelle Fultz stats: 11.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 47.2% FG, and 27.4% 3FG

9. Jonny Flynn, 6th pick, 2009 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves had two chances to select the best shooter in NBA history during the 2009 NBA Draft, Stephen Curry. However, the front office missed out on both opportunities, even though the Ricky Rubio selection panned out pretty well. Jonny Flynn, who was taken right before Curry, struggled to find his way in the league, playing just three seasons. After a strong rookie season, averaging 13.5 points per game, Flynn's numbers decreased the following year to just 5.3 points. A long injury history affected the trajectory of his career, as he played in just 29 games after leaving Minnesota in 2011. Jonny Flynn stats: 9.2 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 3.9 APG, 40% FG, and 33.8% 3FG

8. Michael Olowokandi, 1st pick, 1998 NBA Draft

While Michael Olowokandi had a longer NBA career than several players on this list, the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers selected him first overall in the 1998 NBA Draft over generational talents such as Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce, and Vince Carter makes him one of the biggest draft busts ever. He was also injury-prone throughout his 11-year run in the league, which affected his progression as a player. The 7-foot center had all the potential in the world, but he never reached the expectations of a No. 1 draft pick since he averaged just 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds across 500 career games. Michael Olowokandi stats: 8.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 0.7 APG, 43.5% FG, and 0% 3FG



7. Joe Smith, 1st pick, 1995 NBA Draft

Listed at 6-foot-10 out of Maryland, the Golden State Warriors were expecting to draft a franchise cornerstone when they selected Joe Smith with the first pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. However, that was not the case, as Smith spent just three seasons with the team before playing for 11 other franchises throughout his 16-year career. Despite being the first pick, Smith never developed into anything more than a role player and never polished his jump shot, shooting 23.8% from three. It did not help that he was drafted ahead of all-time greats such as Kevin Garnett, Jerry Stackhouse, and Rasheed Wallace. Joe Smith stats: 10.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 45.5% FG, and 23.8% 3FG

6. Kwame Brown, 1st pick, 2001 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with hopes of him becoming a generational talent, but that was far from the case. Brown averaged just 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through 607 career games and put up a double-digit scoring season just once. He lacked fundamentals, which made the front office trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers after four seasons with the franchise. Even in L.A., the 6-foot-11 big man still could not reach the production of a No. 1 overall pick. Outside of scoring in the paint, he did not have an outside jumper and was terrible from the free-throw line (57%). Kwame Brown stats: 6.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.9 APG, 49.2% FG, and 11.1% 3FG



5. Hasheem Thabeet, 2nd pick, 2009 NBA Draft

Coming into the league out of UConn at 7-foot-3, at the very least Hasheem Thabeet should have been serviceable in the league. Since the Memphis Grizzlies drafted the big man second overall in the 2009 Draft, he had the potential to become one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, but he averaged just 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds across seven seasons in the league. He was a consistent shot blocker during his collegiate career, but it never translated to the NBA (0.8 BPG). Thabeet was not physical enough to dominate in the paint, and he could not stretch the floor, so his impact on the floor was limited for a No. 2 overall pick. Hasheem Thabeet stats: 2.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 0.1 APG, 56.7% FG, and 0% 3FG

4. Sam Bowie, 2nd pick, 1984 NBA Draft

Of course, NBA fans will remember Sam Bowie for being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers one pick before one of the greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan. Bowie's time in Portland was affected by injuries, but at best, he was an average player. Through 511 games, the 7-foot-1 big man posted 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Those numbers are not terrible, but considering the fact he was drafted right after Hakeem Olajuwon and right before Jordan, this is one of the most forgettable draft picks in NBA history. Sam Bowie stats: 10.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 45.2% FG, and 30.2% 3FG

3. Greg Oden, 1st pick, 2007 NBA Draft

It seems as if the Portland Trail Blazers are notorious for drafting a player with a top pick right before an all-time great. With the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, the franchise selected Ohio State's Greg Oden over Kevin Durant. During the time, it may have seemed like Oden was the consensus first-overall draft pick, but looking back, Portland missed out on one of the greatest scorers this game has ever witnessed. Like many players on this list, Oden dealt with injuries throughout his career, limiting him to just 105 career games. In that time, the 7-foot center averaged just eight points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Had he been able to stay healthy, Oden's career could have looked differently, but nonetheless he is one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history. Greg Oden stats: 8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 0.5 APG, 57.4% FG, and 0% 3FG

2. Darko Milicic, 2nd pick, 2003 NBA Draft

Considering he was drafted ahead of several All-NBA talents, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the Detroit Pistons definitely wish they could hit the reset button when they selected Darko Milicic with the second pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He played just 96 games with the franchise, averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He never figured out his role with the team, and even though the Pistons won the 2004 championship, he was traded away two years later to the Orlando Magic. The fact that the team was able to reach this success without their No. 2 pick contributing makes this one of the greatest what-if scenarios in NBA history, had the organization selected someone else. Darko Milicic stats: 6.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 0.9 APG, 46% FG, and 0% 3FG



1. Anthony Bennett, 1st pick, 2013 NBA Draft

