Lamar Jackson not present at Baltimore Ravens OTAs as contract situation remains up in the air

The Baltimore Ravens are hoding voluntary organized team activities this week in preparation for the summer. Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is not on hand.

Multiple reporters on the scene in Owings Mills note that Jackson has not been seen throughout the first two days of OTAs.

Typically, this wouldn’t be seen as cause for alarm. With that said, Jackson has yet to fully engage in contract extension talks with the Ravens. The former first-round pick is slated to become a free agent following the 2022 season and seemingly doesn’t want to discuss a new contract until next spring. As for the Ravens, they are open to holding those discussions right now.

Related: Lamar Jackson and NFL’s top QBs

What does Lamar Jackson’s absense from OTAs mean?

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Again, we woudn’t read too much into this. These sessions are voluntary for a reason. Jackson’s absense is much different than what we’re seeing with fellow quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Both are away from OTAs as they attempt to work out a trade behind the scenes.

As for Jackson, he just took to social media earlier this week to indicate he can’t wait to be back with his team on the practice field. In no way does this mean, Jackson’s contract situation isn’t hanging over the Ravens this offseason.

Lamar Jackson contract: $23.02 salary in 2022; free agent in 2023

Any new deal for Jackson would likely be worth north of $40 million annually. That’s just the way the quarterback market is playing out right now. Baltimore seems willing to hit that mark. All the while, it seems like Jackson is prepared to bank on himself this coming season to break the proverbial bank (pun intended) next March.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors