Jimmy Garoppolo trade expected in July by NFL insider

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Baker Mayfield, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still waiting for a trade to materialize that lands him with a new team. At least for Garoppolo, there seems to be a timeline for when he’ll get his wish.

As quarterback Trey Lance prepares to take over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2022, Garoppolo seeks a fresh start. After posting a combined 31-14 record in San Francisco, the veteran signal-caller wants an opportunity to start for another NFL team.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 68.3% completion rate, 3,810 yards, 20-12 TD-INT, 98.7 QB rating

Unfortunately for Garoppolo and the 49ers, talks have stalled this offseason. San Francisco initially set a high asking price, believing their quarterback’s track record of success in a market with several teams looking for upgrades would net a second-round pick. Months later, NFL teams are set at the position.

Related: Carolina Panthers ‘kicking around the idea’ of Jimmy Garoppolo

Offseason shoulder surgery only made things more complicated. NFL executives were concerned about how Garoppolo would look post-surgery and his inability to throw until July proved worrisome enough for clubs to prioritize healthy passers.

As June fast approaches with players closing in on reporting for minicamp, Garoppolo remains on the roster. Fortunately, there at least seems to be a date in sight for a resolution.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that early July is his expectation for when Garoppolo is traded. While he set the over/under date at July 1, the belief is that the conclusion of offseason programs and medical clearance for Garoppolo to throw at the end of June will accelerate trade talks.

There is still an issue for San Francisco. Unwilling to trade him within the division, the Carolina Panthers are the lone NFL team still interested in Garoppolo. While the Houston Texans were once viewed as a potential landing spot, there is a lot of optimism surrounding second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

Carrying a $26.95 million cap hit this season, the 49ers will need to cover a significant portion of Garoppolo’s salary for any trade to happen. Between that factor and a limited market, the return in any trade will likely be a fifth-round pick or a swap of Day 3 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.