Jimmy Garoppolo trade: 3 different paths ahead for Jimmy G and 49ers’ marriage

Despite franchise quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and finally Deshaun Watson, all being moved this offseason, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hasn’t happened. With the buyers market for starting QB having shrunk considerably in recent weeks, there is no guarantee that the Garoppolo-49ers marriage will end before the upcoming season.

It seems that the current offseason landscape has set up three sensible paths ahead for the franchise. Let’s take a look a how this situation could play out in the coming months.

San Francisco 49ers push to make trade sooner rather than later

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers really should try to move the eight-year veteran as soon as possible. By holding on to him and waiting for a “goldie locks” offer, they also retain his nearly $27 million cap hit for this season. Much of the best talent available have already been snapped up in free agency including valuable players that were surprisingly released by their teams when free agency started earlier this month.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 3,810 passing yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs

However, there are still notable names like Tryann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Odell Beckham, Jr., Bobby Wagner, and JC Tretter on the market. Considering the 49ers just missed out on another Super Bowl appearance, adding one of those valuable players to an already talented roster would be a boon for the team. Especially if they believe they will be better off with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance leading the offense.

It would benefit the team as a whole to move Garoppolo ASAP.

Odds: 10 to 1

49ers stay patient and wait for the best deal possible

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that the team didn’t trade Garoppolo when the market was at its strongest says a lot. Of course, the fact that he just had shoulder surgery and brings a hefty cap hit has to have an effect. But for a team that needs to transition away from the popular locker room leader to making Lance the face of the franchise, the lack of even strong rumors of a deal are surprising.

Clearly, the ‘9ers have a certain asking price in mind and they just haven’t gotten that right offer yet. What also gives them a little leverage is that his contract for this season is not guaranteed. Meaning they can release him before the start of the season and not take a hit to their 2022 cap. Leaving them open to make major trades during the season. Like the Los Angeles Rams did to help their title pursuit last season.

Despite the market shrinking, the team and the player seem unmoved about the current situation, making it likely both are in no rush to make a trade happen.

Odds: 5 to 1

Jimmy Garoppolo stays in San Fran for one more season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While it isn’t likely, it is still possible that Garoppolo stays in San Francisco for one more season, and finishes out the five-year deal he signed in 2018. For all the flaws in his game, it’s hard to knock a player that has helped the franchise reach two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

Jimmy Garoppolo contract: 1-year, $25.6 million

Garoppolo isn’t a top-10 QB in the league but he has won far more than he has lost. Despite the belief that the team was ready to move on to Lance, maybe Kyle Shanahan isn’t quite ready, and the team isn’t against a QB competition in training camp. While that scenario would seemingly decide the best option for the role at the moment, it could also lead to locker room turmoil if Lance landed job but got off to a rough start to begin the season.

Garoppolo will probably be traded in the next few months, but don’t be surprised if you see him in a 49ers jersey in the summer either.