Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defends NFL rules protecting quarterbacks

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows the NFL is a source of entertainment for millions of football fans across the globe. While highlights and scoring drive plenty of interest, there is a growing dissatisfaction around the game over NFL rules that go out of their way to protect quarterbacks.

It’s been a focal point of conversations in recent weeks. Questionable roughing-the-passer penalties for hits to quarterback Tom Brady and the controversial penalty against Chris Jones when he sacked Derek Carr sparked outrage. Analysts, fans and players all called for the NFL to step in and adjust its rules so defenders could hit the quarterback without the fear of being flagged for a standard sack.

Changes aren’t coming in 2022, but the NFL will be weighing how it evaluates flags for hits on the quarterback. While there is a real possibility that slight adjustments are made to the rules and referees are provided with clearer guidelines on what counts as roughing the passer, Jerry Jones made it quite clear where the league’s priorities are.

In an interview with Shan and RJ of 105.3 The Fan, transcribed by The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys’ owner addressed the NFL’s protection of its quarterbacks and explained why so much protection is offered to one position.

“Yeah, we’ve been trying to take care of quarterbacks forever, and should be, and the game that we have creates a vulnerability. They are targets and they are concentrating, for the most part, downfield, away. They’re using their instincts and their senses to feel pressure, but they’re basically trying to execute the offense. And they are irreplaceable, in most cases.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on NFL protecting quaterbacks

There is certainly some logic behind it. League officials are entirely focused on maximizing revenue each year and the best way to ensure that is with high NFL TV ratings and strong jersey sales. More fans are going to watch games and buy merchandise if there are star quarterbacks on the field, tying directly into the NFL’s primary motivation.

Jerry Jones addressing future changes to NFL rules

When the NFL competition committee meets this offseason, it will review everything regarding hits on the quarterback and roughing the passer. From the number of injuries and games missed for quarterbacks to the situations when roughing the passer was called and the influence it had on the game, every little detail will be reviewed.

It at least creates an opportunity for change. NFL coaches have made it clear, including in league-wide emails, that something needs to happen. We’ve also seen players on both sides of the ball, including some quarterbacks, say changes need to be made both to preserve the product that is football and to make the game more balanced for defenses.

Jones certainly isn’t apologizing for the approach the NFL is taking right now, but he did leave the door open for some wiggle room when it comes to the rules.

“I have no apologies to make, in any way, for any of the additional things you do to help avoid injury to the quarterback. The question is, how do you effectively do that without going overboard? And I think we do a good job of that over the years. It sometimes can need some adjustments, and we may be in one of those areas.” Jerry Jones on if NFL rules should be adjusted

Above anything else, Jones is a businessman and his primary objective is taking whatever steps are necessary to make the most money. Quarterbacks are the highest paid NFL players for a reason, they generate a majority of the NFL’s revenue in comparison to their peers. As long as that remains the case, Jones and other owners are going to protect their biggest sources of profit.

