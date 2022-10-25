Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly more involved in QB decisions, wants long-term solution

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts made the most surprising decision of the 2022 NFL season, benching quarterback Matt Ryan and turning the offense over to Sam Ehlinger. It could be just the first action taken before massive changes within the organization.

Indianapolis acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason for the 82nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. At the time, the franchise hoped the veteran quarterback would provide stability after a frustrating 2021 season with Carson Wentz.

The decision to dump Wentz a year after trading a first-round pick for him was the result of the front office and coaching staff souring on him. However, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay proved to be the figure behind the scenes who strongly pushed for the change.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Colts announced that Ryan would become the third-string quarterback with Ehlinger taking over as the starter and Nick Foles serving as the backup. While head coach Frank Reich announced the move, Stephen Holder of ESPN made it clear that the decision involved significant input from Irsay.

It speaks to a growing dissatisfaction from the franchise owner. Following the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck, it’s been a revolving door at quarterback for Indianapolis. From Jacoby Brissett in 2019 followed by Philip Rivers in 2020 then Wentz in ’21 and finally Ryan.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Irsay has become more involved with quarterback decisions within the past year. Furthermore, those familiar with the conversations believe he is now emphasizing the need to find a long-term solution at quarterback and ending the carousel for good.

While the coaching staff likes Ehlinger’s leadership and believes his athleticism will help out a struggling offensive line, there is likely very little belief that the 2021 sixth-round pick can become the solution to the Colts’ biggest problem.

For now, Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are safe. But that could change if Ehlinger struggles as the starter and Indianapolis slips further down the NFL standings.

In that scenario, Irsay’s involvement in football decisions and growing frustration over the lack of progress in recent years could result in significant organizational changes this offseason that extend beyond the quarterback position.