Indianapolis Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after Week 8 loss

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, parting ways with one of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2022 and a long-time member of the Colts’ coaching staff.

It marks the second massive change to the Colts’ offense in recent weeks. Indianapolis permanently benched quarterback Matt Ryan following their Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. After Sam Ehlinger‘s first game as the starter, Indianapolis is now firing its offensive coordinator after a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Related: Indianapolis Colts schedule

The Colts officially announced Tuesday the firing of Brady, with head coach Frank Reich releasing a statement on the decision.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.” Statement from Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on firing Marcus Brady

Brady, a former CFL quarterback, is a three-time Grey Cup champion as an offensive coordinator. He joined the Colts in 2018 as assistant quarterbacks coach, one of the big additions made to Reich’s original staff.

Related: Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates

Brady served as quarterbacks coach from 2019-’20 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2021 after Nick Sirianni became the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Indianapolis Colts offense under Marcus Brady

In 2021 with starting quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts’ offense averaged 347.1 total yards per game, ranked 15th in yards per play (5.6), 12th in third-down conversion rate (41%) and eighth in scoring (26.5 PPG).

It’s taken a significant step back in 2022. In addition to a below-average season from running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ offensive line has been an issue all year and the team’s scoring has plummeted.

Indianapolis Colts offense stats (2022): 339.4 total ypg (18th), 5.1 yards per play (25th), 40.4% third-down conversion rate (15th), 16.1 points per game (30th)

Related: Colts’ head coach Frank Reich ‘safe’ amid recent struggles

Moving forward, Reich will now serve as the team’s play-caller for the remainder of the season. If the team continues struggling offensively, the mounting pressure on the Colts’ head coach might culminate in his firing.