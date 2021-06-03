Future Hall of Famer Frank Gore open to reunion with the San Francisco 49ers

A mere 727 yards away from passing Walter Payton for second on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, Frank Gore really doesn’t have a whole lot more to prove.

The 38-year-old running back will end up with a bust in Canton once he calls it an end for a career that has now spanned 16 seasons. Gore’s story is among the craziest we’ve seen in modern NFL history. He put up north of 1,200 total yards each season from 2006-17, starting out with his original San Francisco 49ers team. Even last season, Gore was able to amass 742 yards for the hapless New York Jets.

Clearly intent on playing a 17th season in the NFL, Frank Gore now notes that he’s open to a reunion with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I would love that, but we’ll see,” Gore said about a potential return, via KNBR in the Bay Area. “I know that they (49ers) drafted two running backs and I know how this league works. I know they want to give the young guys the first opportunity to see what they’ve got. If they call me, I’ll be ready.”

Gore starred with the 49ers from 2005-14, recording 13,956 total yards and 75 touchdowns. He’s No. 1 all-time in 49ers history in rushing attempts (2,442) and rushing yards (11,073).

Does a Frank Gore reunion with the San Francisco 49ers make sense?

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, it seems highly unlikely. San Francisco traded up for former Ohio State star running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite boasting a loaded backfield, it doubled down with Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round. This came after the 49ers signed Wayne Gallman, who led the New York Giants in rushing yards a season ago.

With the record-breaking Raheem Mostert slated to shoulder the load as San Francisco’s RB1, signing Frank Gore makes even less sense.

Even then, there’s a scenario in which this could very well happen. Jeff Wilson suffered a torn meniscus during a workout earlier this offseason. He was one of the 49ers’ top backs a season ago. Further injuries for a 49ers team that dealt with myriad of them last season could very well open things up for the veteran running back.

Of course, that’s dependent on Frank Gore not being able to find another team ahead of training camp or the start of the preseason. Continuing to defy Father Time, the former Miami (F) star is averaging over 1,100 total yards since his Age-30 season.