Florida Spring Training Guide 2023

We are providing a list of the 2023 Florida spring training guide. Everything you will need to know about where each baseball team will be training: we provided them with things to do in the area that will be fun to do, whether it is with kids or not. We’ve also got you covered if you want to know which MLB teams have spring training in Florida.

Here’s everything you need need to know for 2023 MLB spring training with our Florida Spring Training Guide.

New York Yankees – Tampa, FL

The New York Yankees practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field because it has the exact dimensions of the Yankee Stadium, making it easier for the players to practice. It was told that someone made the construction employee go to the outfield wall with a tape measure to ensure the measurements were correct, all while a storm was happening.

Things to do near Tampa

A Place to Visit : Busch Gardens

: Busch Gardens Best Beach : East Tampa Beach

: East Tampa Beach Fun Activity: TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park

Philadelphia Phillies – Clearwater, FL

BayCare Ballpark replicates Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies play. The capacity of the ballpark is 8,500, and it was built in 2004.

Things to do near Clearwater

A Place to Visit : Clearwater Marine Aquarium

: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Best Beach : Honeymoon Island

: Honeymoon Island Fun Activity: Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise

Toronto Blue Jays – Dunedin, FL

Grant Field completed renovations in 2020 and then renamed TD Ballpark. The ballpark can hold 8,500 fans. It is the training home for the Toronto Blue Jays as well as a home to the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League.

Things to do near Dunedin, FL

A Place to Visit : Children’s Art Museum

: Children’s Art Museum Best Beach : Dunedin Beach

: Dunedin Beach Fun Activity: Kiwanis Sprayground

Detroit Tigers – Lakeland, FL

The Detroit Tigers train at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The capacity of the stadium is 8,500.

Things to do near Lakeland, FL

A Place to Visit : Safari Wilderness

: Safari Wilderness Fun Activity: Silver Moon Drive-In Theater

Pittsburg Pirates – Bradenton

During spring, the Pittsburg Pirates train at Lecom Park. Through renovations, Lecom Park still has its charm and history even after it was built in 1923.

Things to do near Bradenton, FL

A Place to Visit : Naughty Monk Brewery

: Naughty Monk Brewery Best Beach : Cortez Beach

: Cortez Beach Fun Activity: The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Baltimore Orioles – Sarasota, FL

The Baltimore Orioles train at Ed Smith Stadium. It was revamped to have this Spanish-style architecture.

Things to do near Sarasota, FL

A Place to Visit : Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Best Beach : Siesta Key Beach

: Siesta Key Beach Fun Activity: Siesta Key Rum

Atlanta Braves – North Port, FL

The Atlanta Braves train at CoolToday Park during the spring. CoolToday Park features 6,200 fixed seats, accommodating up to 8,000 fans with a berm and standing room.

Things to do in North Port, FL

Best Beach : Little Gasparilla Island

: Little Gasparilla Island Fun Activity: Boat Rental

Tampa Bay Rays – Port Charlotte, FL

Tampa Bay Rays train at the Charlotte Sports Park. They have a Kid’s Clubhouse behind the berm, seating in the right field, and a playground. ,

Things to do in Port Charlotte, FL

A Place to Visit : Visani Restaurant & The Comedy Zone

: Visani Restaurant & The Comedy Zone Best Beach : Port Charlotte Beach Park

: Port Charlotte Beach Park Fun Activity: Smoke and Roses

Boston Red Sox – Fort Myers, FL

The Boston Red Sox train at the JetBlue Park at Fenway South. It was constructed to resemble Fenway Park. They have the Green Monster in left field, where fans can sit, just as they can in Boston.

Things to do in Fort Myers, FL

A Place to Visit : Dolphin and Manatee Adventure Tour

: Dolphin and Manatee Adventure Tour Best Beach : Bowditch Point Park

: Bowditch Point Park Fun Activity: Haunted History Tour

Minnesota Twins – Fort Myers, FL

The Minnesota Twins train at the Lee County Sports Complex. The ballpark’s exterior is modeled after Churchill Downs, the famous Louisville racetrack. It is also located in Fort Myers along with JetBlue Park at Fenway South.

New York Mets – Port Lucie, FL

The New York Mets training at Clover Park is formally known as Tradition Field. A recent addition is a party deck in the right field, giving fans an option in addition to the tiki bar down the left-field line.

Things to do in Port Lucie, FL

A Place to Visit : Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens

: Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens Best Beach : Waveland Beach

: Waveland Beach Fun Activity: Zombie Scavenger Hunt

Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals – Jupiter, FL

Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals train at Roger Dean Stadium with field boxes, loge boxes, bleachers, grass berm, and luxury skybox seating. The stadium is in a bustling shopping complex with restaurants and sports bars. You can shop before you watch the training of the Miami Marlins.

Things to do in Jupiter, FL

A Place to Visit : Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

: Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum Best Beach : Jupiter Beach Park

: Jupiter Beach Park Fun Activity: Jupiter Island Lunch Cruise

Houston Astros and Washington Nationals – West Palm Beach, FL

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals train at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. They are in the same area as the New York Mets, Florida Marlins, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Things to do in West Palm Beach, FL