NFL teams calling Denver Broncos about Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb trades before Nov. 1 deadline

The Denver Broncos took an all-in approach this offseason to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and build a potential Super Bowl contender under new ownership. Months later, NFL teams are now inquiring to determine if the Broncos will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Denver jumped out to a 2-1 start, overcoming a sluggish offense as one of the best NFL defenses carried it early in the season. But things have quickly spiraled out of control, losing three consecutive games with Wilson both inconsistent and injured. Even more frustrating for the organization, head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemingly hasn’t learned from the costly mistakes he made in September.

Wilson isn’t playing in Week 7 and his availability for a Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is now in doubt. It puts the front office in a position where it could be 2-6 entering November, right when the NFL trade deadline arrives and forces teams to make a pivotal decision.

While general manager George Paton isn’t ready to commit in either direction and fully committing to being sellers or buyers isn’t expected, teams around the NFL are still inquiring about some essential players on the Broncos’ roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, multiple clubs called Denver this week with trade inquiries regarding edge rusher Bradley Chubb along with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

Notably, per Schefter, none of the teams who engaged in exploratory talks with the Broncos believe they will sell low on any of their players. There is also uncertainty regarding whether or not Denver will make any moves before the deadline. As the team continues to dip, falling further out of playoff contention, things could change quickly.

What will the Denver Broncos do at the NFL trade deadline?

Even if Denver exits October with a 2-6 record and faces unlikely odds of making the NFL playoffs, the roster isn’t going to be blown up. Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz will all stick around. The Broncos’ front office rightfully views them as part of the core foundation, players integral to a turnaround in 2023.

Bradley Chubb stats (2022): Eight quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

It’s a different situation with Chubb and Jeudy. The 5th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become one of the top 2023 NFL free agents. Much like they did with Von Miller in 2021, the Broncos could flip their best pass rusher to a contender for a package of picks to fill out long-term needs on the roster.

The circumstances are slightly different with Jeudy. Selected with the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old wideout is under team control through 2023 and there is a fifth-year team option for the 2024 season. While he is a very affordable pass-catcher from a financial perspective, he has also been a source of frustration for the Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy stats (2021-’22): 55 receptions, 757 receiving yards, 13.8 yards per catch in 16 games

Jeudy’s lack of consistency has become an issue now for multiple regimes in Denver. He arrived at training camp destined for the No. 3 receiver role but moved into the No. 2 target after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL. Jeudy has not made the most of his opportunity, turning 36 targets into only 17 receptions. Through his first three NFL seasons, Jeudy is averaging just 50.4 receiving yards per game with a 52.2% catch rate.

The situation makes Denver a team to watch at the NFL trade deadline. Players in a contract year (Chubb, Melvin Gordon, Alex Singleton, Kareem Jackson, Dre’Mont Jones) or those who haven’t met expectations (Jeudy, Hamler) could be moved if the right offer is made. It’s not the spot Denver expected to be in when the NFL season started, but it might best long-term move for a franchise that doesn’t have first- or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.