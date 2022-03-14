Dallas Cowboys likely to release offensive tackle La’el Collins

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were prepared to release wide receiver Amari Cooper before the Cleveland Browns stepped up at the last minute. It seems like Dallas might not be as fortunate with La’el Collins, forced to cut its starting right tackle.

Looking to create room against the NFL salary cap, Dallas already traded its Pro Bowl weapon and restructured multiple contacts. It’s seemingly not nearly enough to be within the range to address multiple needs, forcing Dallas to shop Collins around the NFL.

Collins, who has started 71 games since entering the NFL in 2015, has been an integral part of the Cowboys’ offensive line for years. However, it seems his days in Dallas are coming to an end.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News spoke to a source who said it’s doubtful a trade comes to fruition. As a result, the Cowboys are probably going to release their starting right tackle.

It would be a significant blow for the offense and quarterback Dak Prescott. Just days after losing a 1,000-yard receiver, Dallas could now have to cut ties with one of the best right tackles in the NFL. Considering durability is an increasing issue for Tyron Smith, tackle depth will become an even bigger need for Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are also moving forward without Cedrick Wilson, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. For a team lacking the cap space to address these positions, wide receiver will become another position to target in the draft.

As for Collins, he’ll immediately generate interest on the open market. While he excels as a run blocker on the right side, multiple clubs might also inquire regarding his interest in moving inside to guard.