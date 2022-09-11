Dallas Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott says he felt something pop in his ankle

There were some concern over Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ankle leading up to Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott showed up on the injury report mid-week with an ankle issue. While Prescott had previously said the injury was a non-issue, there’s an eye-opening update on this.

Appearing on the FOX pre-game show Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Prescott felt something pop in his foot. Though, X-rays were negative. Glazer indicates that it might have been some scar tissue issue in the ankle he injured back in 2020. Prescott will be good to go Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Sobering update on Dak Prescott

Earlier this week, Prescott seemed to blame new shoes for soreness in his ankle.

“I’m good to go. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. I promise you I’m great.” Dak Prescott on his injury

It now seems rather clear that Prescott’s ankle issue is something other than what he had indicated just a few short days ago.

This is troublesome given that Prescott is less than two years removed from suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, the same ankle that’s an issue right now.

With all of that said, Dallas wouldn’t throw Prescott out there in a Week 1 game if there were any concern that he might suffer a serious injury. He’s just too important to the team.

Dak Prescott stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,449 yards, 37 TD, 10 INT, 104.2 QB rating

Prescott and his ‘Boys are already without star left tackle Tyron Smith and starting wide receiver Michal Gallup for the season opener. In particular, Smith’s injury is concerning as it relates to pass protection in front of Prescott. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith will start in his stead.