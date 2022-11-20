Crazy winds swirling at MetLife Stadium for Detroit Lions vs New York Giants game

If you were planning on starting a kicker or wide receiver from the New York Giants or Detroit Lions on Sunday, you have probably made a grave mistake. Swirling winds were captured about an hour before kickoff, and judging by the movement of the goalposts, it would come as no surprise to hear “wide right” or “they’re going for two” more than once throughout the broadcast.

While NFL games played in East Rutherford have always been associated with more challenging wind conditions than your typical outdoor football stadium, this looks like a different level of aggressive wind gusts.

Live look at the goalposts at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/UckfitdSqB — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) November 20, 2022

The Weather Channel suggests winds could gust at up to 30 miles per hour in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday. There’s even a “small craft advisory” warning, indicating conditions will be “hazardous to small craft.” Who knows if a football sailing through the air qualifies, but it seems risky.

New York Giants passing game optional at an extremely windy MetLife Stadium

Expect a whole lot of extra work from running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones opting to keep the ball and instead rely on those speedy wheels to do the driving. Jones already has one rushing touchdown, and quite naturally, the usually reliable Graham Gano missed the extra point.

On the Detroit Lions’ side of the ball, they have a stable of running backs to choose from in Jamaal Williams, Justin Jackson, and D’Andre Swift, who is listed last because no one seems to have any idea whether he’s healthy or not.

As for quarterback Jared Goff, probably best to take the majority of the day off unless Amon-Ra St. Brown happens to be open by 10 yards, which is always a possibility.

