The 2025 college football season has arrived, with Week 0 serving as the unofficial start to the regular season. Only one of the teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings plays, but now is as good of a time as any to evaluate the best college football teams right now.

Just over a week out from the official kickoff festivities with Week 1, let’s dive into our top 25 college football rankings entering the regular season.

25. Boise State Broncos

Can Maddux Madsen handle the added pressure and play well with the Boise State Broncos’ offense resting on his shoulders? It didn’t look like it last year, but there is now a new offensive coordinator named Nate Potter. The situation with Boise State is that we might not get the answer on Madsen until October. Even if he doesn’t play at a high level, the quality of talent and coaching around him should enable Boise State to win nearly every game on its schedule.

24. Louisville Cardinals

Miller Moss should raise the floor for this Louisville Cardinals‘ passing game and that makes this team, led by the exceptional rushing tandem of Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, such a dangerous threat in the ACC. Jeff Brohm’s program is ready to win a lot of high-scoring affairs. It’s what happens against the likes of Miami and Clemson that are troubling. Both programs have the quarterbacks who can pick Louisville’s secondary apart and that’s what could be this team’s undoing in the biggest games of the season.

23. Oklahoma Sooners

It’s difficult to imagine how the Oklahoma Sooners’ first taste of the SEC could’ve gone worse (2-6 conference record). There is hope for the offense now, thanks to the arrival of quarterback John Mateer, who lit it up at Washington State under new Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. That system continuity is nice to have. The Sooners will also be helped out by a defense that returns several key starters. If both sides play well, there are obvious reasons to be optimistic. For now, though, we’ll have some pause with Oklahoma’s ability to be competitive in the SEC. If the Sooners can answer that question, they’ll climb quickly.

22. Kansas State Wildcats

For the Kansas State Wildcats, it all comes down to whether quarterback Avery Johnson makes the leap forward as a passer. He finished last season with three multi-interception games and threw an interception in seven of his starts. Chris Klieman runs a very well-coached program and consecutive nine-win seasons prove that. However, there has been a clear ceiling for this team every year. We trust Kansas State’s rushing attack and defense to help this team win eight to nine games, but it depends on Johnson’s improvement to exceed that.

21. Indiana Hoosiers

Can the 2024 feel-good story of college football do it again? Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti pulled off a historic turnaround in his first year, turning a team that went 3-9 the previous season into an 11-win program that made the College Football Playoff. Cignetti brought in quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who, with the support of wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper, could outperform what Kurtis Rourke did a year ago. Indiana opens the season with a relatively easy schedule, so it won’t be long into September before they move inside the top 20, but we will need to see the Hoosiers prove themselves in the Big Ten against Illinois, Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State.

20. SMU Mustangs

What version of Kevin Jennings will the SMU Mustangs get in 2025? Is it the quarterback who took over in the middle of September and posted a 22-8 TD-INT ratio with over 3,000 passing yards during the season, or the passer who took three interceptions and three sacks in a disastrous playoff performance versus Penn State? The concern is even higher for us because some of the best playmakers around him are gone, though tight end RJ Maryland is back. We just tend to believe that the ugly side of Jennings’ high-variance play shows up a lot more frequently in 2025, and multi-interception games will become a concerning theme.

19. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin has delivered double-digit wins for the Ole Miss Rebels in three of the last four seasons. He once again utilized the transfer portal effectively over the offseason, finding replacements for a roster that lost many starters. We are confident that quarterback Austin Simmons can make that leap, especially given how quarterback-friendly Kiffin’s system can be. Ole Miss may struggle to beat the top-tier teams in the SEC, but nine-plus wins feel very doable.

18. Florida Gators

Can DJ Lagway remain on the field? If he does, the upside for the Florida Gators rivals programs placed in the top 10 of our college football rankings. You also have to give credit to this program for the resiliency it showed last season; mental strength matters, especially given how tough the Gators’ football schedule in 2025 is. Florida’s offensive line will give Lagway a nice pocket to operate from, and the surrounding talent can help maximize his game. It’s just a question of health because any absence is devastating with this SEC schedule.

17. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes should finally have stable quarterback play again, thanks to the arrival of dual-threat Devin Dampier via the transfer portal. While there are concerns about the weaponry around him, that does not matter as much when Spencer Fano is spearheading arguably the best offensive line in the country. Give Dampier a clean pocket, and he’ll make good things happen, especially since the Utes’ defense will generate favorable field position and create takeaways. Utah’s ceiling isn’t very high, but they should be one of the more consistent teams.

16. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Can you buy your way into becoming one of the best college football teams through the transfer portal? The Texas Tech Red Raiders might be the test case in 2025, with billionaire alum Cody Campbell’s deep pockets helping the program land edge rusher David Bailey, defensive tackle Lee Hunter, and tight end Terrance Carter Jr., while also likely ensuring the return of linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Texas Tech should field one of the nation’s best defenses this season, but questions about the Red Raiders’ offense are fair following Quintin Joyner’s season-ending injury.

15. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Illinois Fighting Illini have a lot going for them in 2025. Luke Latmyer returns at quarterback, with a starting five on the offensive line that has proven itself and boasts the all-important continuity. You can count on the Fighting Illini’s run game to get the job done, and there’s even an optimistic case at wide receiver if transfer Hudson Clement plays up to expectations. The real source of excitement is Illinois’ defense, featuring standout safety Xavier Scott and linebacker Gabe Jacas, along with other returning starters around them. Given the relative lightness of the Fighting Illini schedule, it’s reasonable to think there’s a path to the College Football Playoff this season.

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers could prove to be one of the 10 best players in college football this season; his ceiling is that high. What the South Carolina Gamecocks showed late last season feels reminiscent of future NFL stars at this level. On the other side of the ball, the Gamecocks’ defense is led by someone just as good in sophomore pass rusher Dylan Stewart. Perhaps we’re buying too much into Sellers, especially since South Carolina lost so many experienced defensive starters. It’s a gamble, but the ceiling for South Carolina is a top-10 team.

13. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines won eight games last season despite having their offense anchored by some of the worst quarterback play in the Power 4. There are certainly risks in putting this offense in the hands of true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. He generated a lot of buzz and praise this spring, and the addition of wide receiver Donaven McCulley in Chip Lindsey’s offense leads us to believe the Wolverines’ passing game will be more explosive this fall. At the very least, the offense should have higher highs than it did in 2024. That might not be enough to win the conference, but with this defense Michigan could win 10 games.

12. Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes knew they had to go all-out this offseason to find Cam Ward, given the program lost three games in 2024 with Cam Ward playing at an All-American level. Carson Beck could be that guy, especially with a world-class offensive line protecting him. The questions come down to: can Beck replicate Ward’s performance given the new-look receiving corps and just how improved is the Hurricanes’ defense? We’ll find out quickly as Miami’s schedule opens against Notre Dame and puts them up against Florida (Sept. 20).

11. Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham is building an excellent football program with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Retaining quarterback Sam Leavitt is critical, especially with transfer running back Kanye Udoh (6.2 yards per carry) in position to replace Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils also return their No. 1 wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, who should help them field one of the best offenses in the Big 12. This may be the most talented team in the conference, though the big question is whether Arizona State’s defense will be good enough come playoff time.

10. Texas A&M Aggies

Putting the Texas A&M Aggies this high comes down to liking a program that can consistently win battles in the trenches with its offensive line and field a defense that can hold its own. Texas A&M brings some pass-rushing juice this year, which, paired with strong play at linebacker, should help maximize the secondary in Mike Elko’s system.

On offense, consistently winning up front means running lanes for Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II. That strong ground game opens opportunities for deep shots downfield, which this new-look receiving corps is built to deliver. If Marcel Reed can take the next step as the point guard of this offense, Texas A&M has the pieces to be an SEC power.

9. LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly managed to lose three games even with a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Jayden Daniels, so we’re a bit skeptical of the LSU Tigers being a national title contender this season. Garrett Nussmeier is an excellent quarterback, but LSU must face Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama this year. For a team that lacks continuity on the offensive line and actually regressed at tackle, that is a significant concern.

As for the Tigers’ defense, it is solid, but too much depends on incoming transfers making an immediate impact for this unit to be trusted against top competition. With a Week 1 draw vs Clemson, LSU feels destined to drop out of the top 10 in the college football rankings early.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer with one of the best offensive lines in the nation, an effective ground game, and a phenomenal offensive weapon in Ryan Williams. But is Ty Simpson a good enough quarterback? He needs to be, because the Crimson Tide pass rush isn’t nearly as dominant as it once was, and this team also struggled to maintain its composure last season. DeBoer’s track record prior to arriving at Alabama gives him credibility, but last season hinted that this job might be too much for him.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr, the On3.com four-star recruit, is taking over as the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2025. Fortunately for the redshirt sophomore, he steps into a situation where he will play behind a top-10 offensive line, be supported by an elite defense, and have AP Preseason All-American Jeremiyah Love as the centerpiece of the offense. The talent on both sides of the ball makes this a clear playoff contender.

However, Notre Dame reached the national championship game last season because Riley Leonard provided the stability at quarterback in critical moments that the program had lacked for years. Carr, by contrast, is a complete unknown, entering Week 1 without a single pass attempt in a college football game. The risk-reward here is obvious.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Is Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Gunner Stockton better than the player who posted a 3-2 TD-INT line and took eight sacks in his first two seasons, including subpar performances last year against Texas and Notre Dame? Probably. The Bulldogs’ receiving corps of Noah Thomas, Zachariah Branch, and Dillon Bell sets up an effective and explosive passing attack. Georgia also has one of the deepest and most well-rounded defenses in the nation.

On the coaching side, there is no reason to be concerned about the Bulldogs’ staff in big games. It all comes down to how confident you are in Stockton delivering in big moments against the likes of Alabama, Florida, and Texas. If Stockton can play at Carson Beck’s 2023 level, this is a national championship contender.

5. Oregon Ducks

As with many of the top college football teams in 2025, the Oregon Ducks are breaking in a new starting quarterback. Unfortunately for Dante Moore, a former On3 five-star recruit, top wideout Evan Stewart will miss most of the season with a knee injury. It helps to have running back Makhi Hughes taking pressure off Moore, and his physical tools exceed Dillon Gabriel’s, giving the offense more upside.

While the offense remains a question mark, the Ducks’ defense under Dan Lanning should be stronger than ever. There is certainly a path to Oregon being the best team in college football, but Stewart’s injury and the resulting concerns with the passing game are the biggest obstacles.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

The reigning national champions enter the 2025 season with a first-year starting quarterback and, supposedly, reasonable expectations from the fan base. We are kidding about that last part. Julian Sayin earned the starting job and will greatly benefit from throwing to Jeremiah Smith, arguably one of the most talented wide receivers in college football over the last 20 years. Ohio State did lose its defensive play-caller, and replacing him with Matt Patricia feels risky, but All-American safety Caleb Downs and potential All-American linebacker Sonny Styles will make plays. There are also several breakout candidates at edge rusher.

The combination of losing so much depth to the NFL, breaking in new play-callers on both sides of the ball, and relying on an inexperienced quarterback is enough to keep the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the top three in our college football rankings until this team proves itself again. At minimum, Ryan Day better beat Michigan.

3. Texas Longhorns

We tend to side with the NFL executives who are downplaying the hype surrounding first-year starter Arch Manning. His bloodlines and recruiting pedigree suggest the Texas Longhorns might have a generational talent running their offense. Texas is surrounding its young quarterback with one of the best defenses in college football and a system run by Steve Sarkisian that will be tailored to his strengths.

The reality, though, is that Manning has attempted just 95 career passes, and Texas does not have an elite offensive line or a dominant receiving corps. Texas’ defense is good enough to carry this team into the College Football Playoff, but competing for a national title will come down to whether Manning can meet the massive expectations surrounding him — and that remains a big ask.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

If our college football rankings were based on rosters alone, the Penn State Nittany Lions would be No. 1. Drew Allar is in the top tier of quarterbacks in college football and he is supported by potential All-American running back Nicholas Singleton and one of the best offensive lines in the nation. Even after losing edge rusher Abdul Carter, the Nittany Lions are well-positioned for success under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Our hang-up with Penn State is, of course, James Franklin. An offense with Allar, Singleton, and Kaytron Allen can win in so many ways, but can a head coach who is 4-20 against top-10 teams deliver victories against Oregon (Sept. 27) and Ohio State (Nov. 1) and then make a deep playoff run? History says Franklin cannot.

1. Clemson Tigers

Who is the best team in college football? There are compelling arguments to be made for any of the top five teams this year. For us, it came down to choosing the program with the experienced starting quarterback, a deep roster, a great defense and a proven head coach. The Clemson Tigers. Dabo Swinney’s team has lost three-plus games in each of the last four seasons, but his track record before that is superior to James Franklin, Steve Sarkisian and Dan Lanning. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is one of the best starters in college football and he’s backed by a strong supporting cast that features a majority of returning starters on both sides of the ball. If there’s any year Swinney gets Clemson back on track, it’s this one.

