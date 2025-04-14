Michigan Wolverines QB Bryce Underwood generating rave reviews, strong praise this spring

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After dealing with some of the worst quarterback play in college football last season, the Michigan Wolverines went all-in on five-star recruit Bryce Underwood. While the freshman is still months out from even taking the field in meaningful games, he’s already generating considerable buzz inside the program.

Underwood, standing at 6-foot-4, was rated by On3.com and 247 Sports as the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class. The Belleville High School star originally committed to the LSU Tigers before flipping to the Wolverines and then signing with the in-state powerhouse in December. While there was considerable hype surrounding him, he seems to be exceeding it so far.

Bryce Underwood high school stats (247 Sports): 10-2 record, 2,59 passing yards, 32-6 TD-INT, 71.8% completion rate, 600 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns

According to Pete Nakos of On3.com, Underwood has ‘looked the part’ as a five-star recruit in the spring. Sources close to the Wolverines’ football program ‘raved’ about the freshman’s athleticism and arm strength on display in Ann Arbor.

Michigan needs someone to emerge as a reliable starter at the position after last season’s disastrous results. In 2024, Wolverines’ quarterbacks ranked 64th in completion rate, 130th in passing yards per game, 121st in quarterback rating and had the lowest yards per attempt (5.4) in the FBS.

Michigan Wolverines QB stats 2024 (ESPN): 1,678 passing yards, 61.6% completion rate, 5.4 ypa, 12-13 TD-INT ratio, 17 sacks taken, 111.9 QB rating

The program also understands the importance of surrounding Underwood with the best supporting cast possible. That’s why, per Nakos, Michigan is focusing some of its attention on potential additions via the transfer portal to upgrade the offensive line and add more talent at wide receiver.

Underwood’s physical tools aren’t the only things standing out to those involved with the program in Ann Arbor. Wolverines’ tight end Hogan Hansen has noticed the little things, like the freshman’s exceptional work ethic and impressive leadership.

“He has natural-born leadership traits, just how he carries himself as a freshman. He’s very mature, and you wouldn’t think he’s a freshman if you didn’t know who he was. He’s always in the facility grinding, and he’s having a really good spring, so the results are speaking for themselves.” Michigan Wolverines tight end Hogan Hansen on quarterback Bryce Underwood (via On3’s The Wolverine)

A decision on who will be the Wolverines’ starting quarterback in 2025 hasn’t been made, but Underwood has improved his standing in the competition this spring. Even if he doesn’t open the season as the starter, the heralded freshman should see the field plenty this fall.