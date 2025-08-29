Quarterbacks have largely won the Heisman Trophy in recent years, with Jayden Daniels (2023) and Caleb Williams (2022) joining the list of Heisman winners. That history has often shaped our Heisman Watch ballot each season.

Here’s our historical archive of Heisman Trophy voting and the results themselves in recent years. This season, you can find our latest Heisman Trophy candidates rankings here, which are updated every Saturday night.

This page serves as an archive of yearly voting and how our Heisman Watch ballot changed every week during the 2025 season.

Heisman Watch: Week 0

8. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils‘ schedule this fall gives quarterback Sam Leavitt a chance to lead an undefeated team. That would be a massive step toward receiving Heisman Trophy votes. Leavitt already made a bit of a name for himself last year, accounting for 29 total touchdowns with 443 rushing yards and nearly 3,000 passing yards. He now has more experience in this system and will have No. 1 receiver Jordyn Tyson helping him out. Leavitt still faces an uphill climb, but there’s at least a shot at a perfect record, and accomplishing that with gaudy stats could help him overcome some of that East Coast bias in voting.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When ranking our Heisman Trophy candidates, history is considered. Jeremiyah Love is the best running back in college football and he’ll be the centerpiece for an outstanding Notre Dame Fighting Irish team in 2025. With that said, only one running back (Derrick Henry, 2015) has won the Heisman since 2010. Love is going to need 1,500 scrimmage yards and 20-plus touchdowns as the featured back of an Irish team that probably can’t afford to lose a single game if it wants him to win the Heisman. If Ashton Jeanty couldn’t win it last season, we can’t imagine a running back winning it this year.

6. Carson Beck, QB, Miami Hurricanes

There’s a reason the Miami Hurricanes went all out with their recruitment to land Carson Beck. The hope is that, now healthy, he can replicate the success of Cam Ward, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season. There’s even a chance that Beck could fare even better since Ward finished fourth while playing for a Miami team that lost to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The Hurricanes’ defense is better now, and making the College Football Playoff is a real possibility. However, we are a bit skeptical about Beck putting up the numbers necessary to be a finalist.

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is probably the best player in college football and might even have the talent to become an All-Pro almost immediately in the NFL. However, only one true wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) has won the Heisman Trophy since 1991, and Smith won it in the COVID year when things got weird. For Smith to win the Heisman this fall, it feels like Ohio State would need to be the top-ranked team in the country, Smith would need 1,800-plus receiving yards with 20 touchdowns, and the top quarterbacks would need to underperform. That’s why we’re skeptical he’ll be anything more than a finalist.

4. Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns

We understand the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. He’s viewed as a generational talent who would be the unquestioned No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that is, if he declared. Many even give him the strongest Heisman Trophy odds in 2025. We need to see it first from the first-year starter. Manning enters the fall with 95 career pass attempts in college; it’s far too small of a sample size for us to proclaim him as the Heisman front-runner. The Longhorns’ schedule and surrounding talent will give him all the chances he needs to build a Heisman resume, but let’s see him build it first before getting ahead of ourselves.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Tigers

We’ve already seen two LSU Tigers quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels) win the Heisman Trophy in the last six years; Garrett Nussmeier could be the third to do it in seven years. He’s coming off a 4,000-yard season with 33 total touchdowns; LSU just didn’t have the record or signature wins to help him out. With the Tigers poised to be a top-10 program this fall, Nussmeier making the leap to 35-plus passing touchdowns with 4,200 passing yards and a playoff berth could earn the Heisman.

2. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Gamecocks

The numbers LaNorris Sellers put up late last season were Heisman Trophy-caliber. In his final five games before the Citrus Bowl, the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback recorded a 12-3 TD-INT line with 1,306 passing yards, 408 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Some of the recent Heisman winners at quarterback (Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Kyler Murray) rushed for 1,000 yards or had double-digit rushing touchdowns. Sellers has that kind of dual-threat ability.

Sellers can pad his stats through September and then prove himself in marquee matchups against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Clemson. It will take a historically great season from this South Carolina program, but Sellers has the talent to do it.

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik is our front-runner pick to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He’s leading a Clemson Tigers football program that might be the No. 1 team in college football. He’s also coming off a standout performance in the College Football Playoff, posting a 7-1 TD-INT ratio with 598 passing yards and a 60 percent completion rate. We also factor in the opportunities he’ll have for signature wins. A season-opening win over fellow Heisman candidate Garrett Nussmeier and LSU, then a season-closing win over LaNorris Sellers in South Carolina, could provide the signature moments he needs to win the Heisman Trophy.

Heisman Trophy voting results 2024

Rank Player Total 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado 2,231 552 261 53 2 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State 2,017 309 517 56 3 Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon 516 24 52 340 4 Cam Ward, QB, Miami 229 6 24 163 5 Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State 170 3 18 125 6 Bryson Daily, QB, Army 69 3 7 46 7 Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State 52 1 7 35 8 Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado 47 1 7 30 9 Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana 22 2 3 10 10 Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse 9 0 1 1

Heisman Trophy ballot 2024

Here is our Heisman Trophy ballot for 2025. You can find an analysis of our top Heisman candidates below.

Rank Player 2024 stats 1A Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State 2,613 scrimmage yards, 30 total touchdowns, 7.3 yards per carry 1B Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado 92 catches, 1,152 yards, 15 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions 3 Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon 3,558 pass yards, 73.2% completion, 8.8 ypa, 28-6 TD-INT, 192 rush yards, 7 TDs 4 Cam Ward, QB, Miami 4,123 pass yards, 67.4% completion, 9.5 ypa, 36-7 TD-INT, 196 rush yards, 4 TDs 5 Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State 2,074 scrimmage yards, 19 total touchdowns, 5.96 yards per carry QBR via ESPN

Heisman Watch 2024: Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 15

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

Ashton Jeanty stats (ESPN): 2,613 scrimmage yards, 30 total touchdowns, 7.3 yards per carry

In the Mountain West Championship Game, Ashton Jeanty once again carried the Boise State Broncos to victory. Facing the UNLV Rebels with a College Football Playoff spot at stake, Jeanty delivered his 11th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown and his sixth 200-yard rushing performance of the season.

Jeanty’s historic season deserves the Heisman Trophy. He finished with the fourth-most rushing yards (2,497) in a single season in the history of college football, also recording the fifth-most scrimmage yards (2,613) in a single year with the ninth-most scrimmage touchdowns (30) in NCAA history. This was one of the best years we’ll ever see from a running back and Jeanty did it while leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Boise State wins at least four fewer games this season without him, too.

1B. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 92 catches, 1,152 yards, 15 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions

While Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter comes in 1B in our Heisman Watch, we certainly recognize he’s going to win the Heisman Trophy. For one thing, he’s had a much bigger spotlight on him nationally, receiving far more attention than Jeanty. With that said, it’s also a well-earned spotlight because he was both one of the best cornerbacks and most productive receivers in college football this season.

Hunter only finished with 4 interceptions, but that’s primarily because opponents learned to stop targeting a cornerback who will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a receiver, Hunter finished with the second-most receiving touchdowns in the Power 4 and he delivered a 1,100-yard season with double-digit touchdowns while playing by far more snaps than anyone in college football. If the choice were left up to us, Jeanty and Hunter would both get the Heisman Trophy. That’s not possible, though.

3. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Ducks

Dillon Gabriel stats (ESPN): 3,558 pass yards, 73.2% completion, 8.8 ypa, 28-6 TD-INT, 192 rush yards, 7 TDs

The Oregon Ducks needed the absolute best from quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the Big Ten Championship Game, he came through. Facing one of the best defenses in college football, Gabriel came through with his best passing performance of the season. He set a season-high in passing touchdowns (four), with three coming in the first half, and posted a 95.4 ESPN QBR, the fifth time this season he’s posted a 95-plus QBR. He also made some clutch throws on critical downs to extend drives and set up scores later in the series. With his clutch performance in the Big Ten title game, Gabriel punched his ticket to the Heisman Trophy presentation.

4. Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward stats (ESPN): 4,123 pass yards, 67.4% completion, 9.5 ypa, 36-7 TD-INT, 196 rush yards, 4 TDs

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was never going to win the Heisman Trophy this year, even without two historic seasons by a running back and two-way player. That’s because Miami saddled arguably the best quarterback in college football this season with one of the worst defenses in the Power 4. Ward single-handedly carried Miami to some victories that this defense seemed pretty desperate to give away. Unfortunately, the Week 14 loss to Syracuse was the latest example that even Ward can’t overcome the Hurricanes defense. Ward still firmly secures a top-four spot on our Heisman Trophy ballot, but it’s a two-man race with Jeanty and Hunter the only ones who should be at the ceremony.

5. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State Sun Devils

Cam Skattebo stats (ESPN): 1,568 rushing yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 19 rushing touchdowns, 506 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo ends the season in our Heisman Watch following his masterful performance in the Big 12 Championship Game. He was unstoppable against the Iowa State Cyclones, erupting for 170 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and 3 total touchdowns on just 18 touches. It marked his fifth game this season with 199-plus scrimmage yards. Skattebo also became the first player in Arizona State history to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season. He won’t get an invite to the Heisman Trophy presentation, but Skattebo earned some fifth-place votes on Heisman ballots.

Heisman Watch FAQ

What are the current Heisman Trophy odds?

These are the current Heisman Trophy odds on FanDuel.

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado – -2400

-2400 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State – +1000

Who is the favorite for the Heisman Trophy in 2024?

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Who will win the Heisman?

Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter will win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Sportsnaut’s 2023 Heisman Trophy ballot

Rank Player 2023 stats 1 Michael Penix Jr 83.3 QBR, 4,218 pass yards, 33-9 TD-INT, 65.9% completion, 3 rush TDs 2 Jayden Daniels 95.6 QBR, 3,812 pass yards, 40-4 TD-INT, 72.2% completion, 1,134 rush yards, 10 rush TDs 3 Bo Nix 90.9 QBR, 4,145 pass yards, 40-3 TD-INT, 77.2% completion, 6 rush TDs 4 Jalen Milroe 84.5 QBR, 2,520 pass yards, 21-6 TD-INT, 66.4% completion, 12 rush TDs 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns 6 Jordan Travis 2,755 passing yards, 20-2 TD-INT, 8.4 ypa, 64% completion rate, 176 rush yards, 7 TDs QBR via ESPN

1. Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr stats 2023: 83.3 QBR, 4,218 pass yards, 33-9 TD-INT, 65.9% completion, 3 rush TDs

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is our 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. He doesn’t have the stats to rival Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix, but there’s another compelling argument for Penix. He never lost.

Washington was nearly a double-digit underdog in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Nix and Penix Jr. came out on top. He wasn’t perfect, with interceptions once again proving to be an issue for him. However, he delivered his best performance since October on the biggest stage. He found ways to win even in games when he threw an interception, unlike Daniels, and he beat Nix head-to-head twice. Plus, Penix Jr. played through injuries. That’s why he finishes the season atop our Heisman Trophy race.

2. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers – 2023 Heisman Trophy winner

Jayden Daniels stats 2023: 95.6 QBR, 3,812 pass yards, 40-4 TD-INT, 72.2% completion, 1,134 rush yards, 10 rush TDs

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels had one of the best single-season performances ever. He shattered FBS single-game records, put his name in LSU’s record books and posted video-game numbers that made him the most exciting player to watch in college football. It will likely be several years before we see a quarterback have a season like this one. However, LSU still lost three games this season and Daniels had a 3-2 TD-INT line in two of those losses, with LSU losing by multiple scores.

Daniels is going to be the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. Statistically, he delivered one of the best seasons in college football history and LSU is probably a five-win team without him. We have no issue with the Heisman voters who cast their ballot for Daniels, his numbers were deserving. However, in our evaluation process, Penix Jr. earned the award and finished atop our Heisman Watch after an undefeated season and Pac-12 title.

3. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Ducks

Bo Nix stats 2023: 90.9 QBR, 4,145 pass yards, 40-3 TD-INT, 77.2% completion, 6 rush TDs

If stats are all that determine the Heisman Watch leader, the award goes to Jayden Daniels. If it’s determined by the best player on one of the undefeated teams, then it goes to Penix Jr. That’s precisely why Nix is the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Nix, who set the FBS record for most career starts as a quarterback, was excellent in the Pac-12 title game. He threw three-plus touchdown passes for the eighth time this season and set a season-high in rushing yards (69). The Ducks’ senior quarterback put 31 points on the board against Washington’s defense and finished the year with over 4,300 yards of offense with 46 total touchdowns. However, two losses to Penix Jr. put Nix in second.

4. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe stats 2023: 84.5 QBR, 2,520 pass yards, 21-6 TD-INT, 66.4% completion, 12 rush TDs

In the first two months of the season, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe had just 142 rushing yards with a 13-5 TD-INT ratio. Something changed at halftime against the Tennessee Volunteers. Milroe finished November with a 187.9 QB rating, rushing for 297 yards with another 909 through the air. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes, accounted for 15 total touchdowns and delivered his biggest play in the closing seconds of the Iron Bowl. It’s not enough to win the Heisman Trophy, but Milroe was one of the best players in college football in the second half of the season.

5. Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Marvin Harrison Jr stats 2023: 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 26 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr. did. everything a wide receiver can do to beat the best defense in the nation. He found the end zone against a Michigans secondary that previously allowed just 1 receiving touchdown in the red zone this season. He also was the only Ohio State player who gave fans hope on the attempt at a game-winning drive. With the loss, the best thing for Harrison Jr. is to sit out Ohio State’s bowl game. If this is the end for him, he had a phenomenal career.

6. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Seminoles

Jordan Travis stats 2023: 2,755 passing yards, 20-2 TD-INT, 8.4 yards per attempt, 64% completion rate, 176 rush yards, 7 TDs

Devastating. That’s the only word to describe the Jordan Travis injury. For the Florida State Seminoles, it erases any shot of the team competing for a national championship and potentially could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, just like with Hendon Hooker in 2022, the injury will take a few secondary Heisman Trophy votes for Travis. The senior quarterback finished his collegiate career with a phenomenal senior campaign, knocking out LSU in a thrilling season-opener, ending Florida State’s winning streak at Clemson and he won 10 consecutive games as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. Travis won’t even be a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he’s at least earned this recognition.

Sportsnaut’s Heisman Trophy ballot 2022

Here is Sportsnaut’s final Heisman Trophy ballot following the conclusion of conference championship weekend.

Rank Player 2022 stats 1 Caleb Williams, QB, USC 4,075 pas yards, 37-4 TD-INT, 86.5 QBR, 66.1% completion, 9.1 yards per attempt, 10 rush TD 2 Max Duggan, QB, TCU 3,321 pass yards, 30-4 TD-INT, 80.2 QBR, 64.9% completion, 9.0 yards per attempt, 6 rush TD 3 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 89.6 QBR, 3,135 pass yards, 27-2 TD-INT, 69.6% completion, 430 rush yards, 5 TDs 4 CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State 3,340 pass yards, 37-6 TD-INT, 87.6 QBR, 66.2% completion, 9.4 yards per attempt, 11-1 record 5 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 1,543 scrimmage yards, 19 total touchdowns 6 Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 FF, No. 1 run defense in college football (77 ypg allowed) 7 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 3,425 pass yards, 20-6 TD-INT, 86.3 QBR, 68.1% completion, 8.7 yards per attempt, 7 rush TD 8 Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington 4,354 pass yards, 29-7 TD-INT, 81.8 QBR, 66% completion, 8.7 yards per attempt, 4 rush TD

Heisman Trophy FAQ: Everything you need to know

How many Heisman voters are there?

There are 870 media members, living Heisman winners and a collective fan vote to determine who wins the Heisman Trophy. Voters aren’t allowed to reveal who they voted for until after the Heisman Ceremony, which airs on ESPN at 8 PM ET.

Heisman vote margins: Who won the Heisman by the most votes?

USC Trojans running back OJ Simpson received the most Heisman votes ever, taking home 855 in 1968. Meanwhile, LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has the largest percentage of Heisman votes.

Most first-place Heisman votes

Year Player 1st Place Votes 1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC 855 2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 841 2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State 801 2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon 788 1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State 740 2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma 732 2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn 729

Largest Heisman margin of victory

Year Player 1st Place Votes 2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 93.8% 2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State 91.62% 2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon 90.92% 2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma 86% 1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas 85.23% 1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State 83.79% 2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 83%

Heisman Trophy results 2023

Here are the 2023 Heisman Trophy results. Michael Penix Jr. finished as the Heisman runner-up.

Player: 1st Place: 2nd Place 3rd Place: TOTAL: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 503 217 86 2,029 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 292 341 143 1,701 Bo Nix, QB, Oregon 51 205 322 Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State 20 78 136 352 Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State 8 19 23 85 Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama 4 8 45 73 Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State 1 2 24 31 Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri 1 2 22 29 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 3 2 15 28 J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan 1 7 4 21

Heisman Trophy results 2022

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy results. Further below, you can find an early look at our 2023 Heisman candidates.

Player: 1st Place: 2nd Place: 3rd Place: TOTAL: Caleb Williams, QB, USC 544 168 63 2,031 Max Duggan, QB, TCU 188 357 142 1,420 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 37 119 190 539 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 36 65 111 349 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 17 47 81 226 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 17 28 34 141 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 25 51 125 Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington 9 20 47 114 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 4 12 39 75 Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 3 6 21 42

2021 Heisman Trophy voting results

Here are the 2021 Heisman voting results.

Player: 1st Place: 2nd Place: 3rd Place: TOTAL: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 684 107 45 2,311 Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan 78 273 174 954 Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh 28 175 197 631 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 12 118 127 399 Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama 31 79 74 325 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 18 53 85 245 Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss 10 32 56 150 Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati 5 15 36 81 Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia 9 15 18 75 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State 0 1 7 17

With 83% of the total possible points, Bryce Young finished with the seventh-highest total in Heisman Trophy voting history.