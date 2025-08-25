Who will win the Heisman this year? Travis Hunter was only the second non-quarterback to win the Heisman since 2015, with college football’s most iconic trophy largely hoisted by quarterbacks. As we evaluate Heisman Trophy candidates this season, it should come as no surprise that signal-callers headline our leaderboard.

Let’s dive into our rankings of the 2025 Heisman Trophy candidates.

8. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils‘ schedule this fall gives quarterback Sam Leavitt a chance to lead an undefeated team. That would be a massive step toward receiving Heisman Trophy votes. Leavitt already made a bit of a name for himself last year, accounting for 29 total touchdowns with 443 rushing yards and nearly 3,000 passing yards. He now has more experience in this system and will have No. 1 receiver Jordyn Tyson helping him out. Leavitt still faces an uphill climb, but there’s at least a shot at a perfect record, and accomplishing that with gaudy stats could help him overcome some of that East Coast bias in voting.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When ranking our Heisman Trophy candidates, history is considered. Jeremiyah Love is the best running back in college football and he’ll be the centerpiece for an outstanding Notre Dame Fighting Irish team in 2025. With that said, only one running back (Derrick Henry, 2015) has won the Heisman since 2010. Love is going to need 1,500 scrimmage yards and 20-plus touchdowns as the featured back of an Irish team that probably can’t afford to lose a single game if it wants him to win the Heisman. If Ashton Jeanty couldn’t win it last season, we can’t imagine a running back winning it this year.

6. Carson Beck, QB, Miami Hurricanes

There’s a reason the Miami Hurricanes went all out with their recruitment to land Carson Beck. The hope is that, now healthy, he can replicate the success of Cam Ward, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season. There’s even a chance that Beck could fare even better since Ward finished fourth while playing for a Miami team that lost to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The Hurricanes’ defense is better now, and making the College Football Playoff is a real possibility. However, we are a bit skeptical about Beck putting up the numbers necessary to be a finalist.

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is probably the best player in college football and might even have the talent to become an All-Pro almost immediately in the NFL. However, only one true wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) has won the Heisman Trophy since 1991, and Smith won it in the COVID year when things got weird. For Smith to win the Heisman this fall, it feels like Ohio State would need to be the top-ranked team in the country, Smith would need 1,800-plus receiving yards with 20 touchdowns, and the top quarterbacks would need to underperform. That’s why we’re skeptical he’ll be anything more than a finalist.

4. Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns

We understand the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. He’s viewed as a generational talent who would be the unquestioned No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that is, if he declared. Many even give him the strongest Heisman Trophy odds in 2025. We need to see it first from the first-year starter. Manning enters the fall with 95 career pass attempts in college; it’s far too small of a sample size for us to proclaim him as the Heisman front-runner. The Longhorns’ schedule and surrounding talent will give him all the chances he needs to build a Heisman resume, but let’s see him build it first before getting ahead of ourselves.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Tigers

We’ve already seen two LSU Tigers quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels) win the Heisman Trophy in the last six years; Garrett Nussmeier could be the third to do it in seven years. He’s coming off a 4,000-yard season with 33 total touchdowns; LSU just didn’t have the record or signature wins to help him out. With the Tigers poised to be a top-10 program this fall, Nussmeier making the leap to 35-plus passing touchdowns with 4,200 passing yards and a playoff berth could earn the Heisman.

2. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Gamecocks

The numbers LaNorris Sellers put up late last season were Heisman Trophy-caliber. In his final five games before the Citrus Bowl, the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback recorded a 12-3 TD-INT line with 1,306 passing yards, 408 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Some of the recent Heisman winners at quarterback (Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Kyler Murray) rushed for 1,000 yards or had double-digit rushing touchdowns. Sellers has that kind of dual-threat ability.

Sellers can pad his stats through September and then prove himself in marquee matchups against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Clemson. It will take a historically great season from this South Carolina program, but Sellers has the talent to do it.

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik is our front-runner pick to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He’s leading a Clemson Tigers football program that might be the No. 1 team in college football. He’s also coming off a standout performance in the College Football Playoff, posting a 7-1 TD-INT ratio with 598 passing yards and a 60 percent completion rate. We also factor in the opportunities he’ll have for signature wins. A season-opening win over fellow Heisman candidate Garrett Nussmeier and LSU, then a season-closing win over LaNorris Sellers in South Carolina, could provide the signature moments he needs to win the Heisman Trophy.