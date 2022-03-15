NFL world reacts to renewed Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield drama

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Cleveland Browns are headed for an ugly divorce with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Earlier on Tuesday, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson met with the Browns’ brass as the Pro Bowler figures out where he is going to play next.

Said meeting came with a rather obvious backdrop. Per multiple media reports, Houston is only allowing Watson to meet with teams who have already made a trade offer for the quarterback.

As the day continued, Baker Mayfield broke his social media silence with a long post that seemed to suggest he has played his final snap in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at ever level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.” Baker Mayfield on Twitter (March 15, 2022)

Mayfield’s social media post was met with a ton of reactions from those on social media.

The #Browns took a meeting with Deshaun Watson, signaling they're not 100% committed to Baker Mayfield.



Baker understands that…. and here's his message: https://t.co/1E6xhmyBVR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2022

If you thought the #Browns flirting w/ another QB wasn’t going to irk Baker Mayfield… you don’t know Baker Mayfield.

Oy. https://t.co/5XTjWDKlOz — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff team



He destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of it



Browns being Browns. — Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm) March 16, 2022

From an AFC GM I spoke with earlier today: “Even if the #Browns don’t get [Deshaun] Watson, how can they possibly bring [Baker] Mayfield back? I just don’t get how he can operate in that building after this. How can he still be in that organization?” https://t.co/YrZ813P8y6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2022

It'll be awkward if the #Browns move on from Baker Mayfield, since he lives at the stadium and everything https://t.co/6xextQEDbt — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 16, 2022

Mayfield’s Twitter post comes following reports that the Browns could end up trading him even if they don’t acquire Watson in a blockbuster trade with Houston. It’s in this that rumors are heating up that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to Cleveland.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield is entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns. There’s no indications that the two sides are even talking about an extension this offseason, furthering the divide in the process.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns drama takes another turn

It’s not a coincidence that Mayfield sent out this social media post mere minutes after Cleveland’s brass finished up its meeting with Watson in Texas.

In fact, an argument can be made that this entire situation paints the Browns in a bad light. They have publicly indicated that they believe Mayfield will be the Week 1 starter in 2022. All the while, general manager Andrew Berry and Co. have been working behind the scenes to find an upgrade. In addition to Watson, that includes showing interest in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

For Mayfield, this can’t be a great feeling. It also seems to suggest that there’s no chance the quarterback will be in Cleveland next season.

