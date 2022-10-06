Carson Wentz on Washington Commanders struggles: ‘There’s no sense of panic’

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is looking like an absolute bust for the Washington Commanders. Who could have seen that coming outside of the other 31 NFL teams?

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in his Commanders regular-season debut in Week 1, Wentz has led this team to three consecutive defeats. They have scored a total of 18 points over the past two games and head into a Week 5 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at 1-3 and at least two games behind every other NFC East team.

Is it time to panic yet? Not according to the embattled quarterback himself.

“There’s no sense of panic. There’s no sense of chaos around here. We’re going into Week 5. We know how we’ve played [and] it wasn’t up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We’ve seen spurts of what we’re capable of. We know the sense of urgency that there is but there’s no panic by any means.” Carson Wentz on the Washington Commanders’ struggles

Panicking is probably not the solution to overcome widespread team struggles. But the fact that Wentz used that terms multiple times in his media availability could be telling.

Related: 3 reasons the Carson Wentz trade is already a failure for the Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz’s starting job appears to be safe

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

According to oddsmakers, Wentz is now the betting favorite to be the next quarterback benched after Kenny Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He surpassed struggling Carolina Panthers signal caller Baker Mayfield. That’s not a great sign.

Though, it appears that Wentz is not in jeopardy of losing his job to last season’s starter Taylor Heinicke or rookie Sam Howell.

Carson Wentz stats (2022): 62% completion, 1,031 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 3 fumbles, 82.3 QB rating

After starting the season strong with a four-touchdown performance against Jacksonville, Wentz has thrown four touchdowns against three interceptions over the past three games — all losses.

Not all of the blame can be placed on the embattled former No. 2 pick. During this three-game losing streak, Wentz has been sacked 16 times and hit a total of 39 times. To say that’s not sustainable would be the understatement of the young NFL season.

All facets of the Commanders must improve if they are to overcome this three-game losing streak and avoid another lost season in Maryland. If this doesn’t happen, both Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera could be out of jobs in relatively short order. It’s that simple.