Tom Brady return in 2022 would ‘shock’ Bruce Arians

As many around the NFL speculate about when Tom Brady will unretire, count Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians among those who don’t think Brady is playing in 2022.

When ESPN first reported Brady intended to retire, Arians and the Buccaneers pushed back strongly against the rumors. However, the organization knew its future Hall of Fame quarterback would be walking away for months and started making plans for a quarterback pursuit this offseason.

Related: Bruce Arians blasts report of a rift with Tom Brady

The Buccaneers are very open to the seven-time Super Bowl champion unretiring and many around the NFL think he comes back in July. While that might be possible, Arians told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud that he is not expecting the 44-year-old quarterback to play in 2022.

“That would shock me and he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past, that’s why I don’t see it happening.’’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians on possibility of Tom Brady playing in 2022, via Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud

It’s worth noting that Arians said in January he would be shocked by Brady retiring. With that said, the respected NFL coach likely made that comment to provide cover for his quarterback. He didn’t want to publicly reveal a decision that Brady likely made weeks before and wanted to announce on his terms.

While Brady played at an MVP-caliber level in 2021, there is nothing left for him to prove. He didn’t win the Super Bowl in 2022, but leading the Buccaneers to a dramatic 27-3 comeback in the NFC Divisional Round served as an even better cap to his career.

A return is still possible, considering he didn’t rule it out. However, it seems Arians and Rob Gronkowski expect Brady to spend time with his family during the 2022 season.