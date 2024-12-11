Potential Bill Belichick coaching destination may not be an option at all

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The NFL head coach hiring cycle has yet to kick off, but with just four more weeks to play, the current number of three vacancies could soon grow in size. So, while none of the Bears, Jets, or Saints have contacted Bill Belichick yet, it’s possible one of the many other vacancies will pursue the future Hall of Famer.

Of course, Belichick does have the option of agreeing to become the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coach, but since he’s still chasing Don Shula’s NFL wins record, he may prefer to hold out for an NFL head coaching opportunity. Yet, one of the potential vacancies Belichick has often been linked to likely won’t become available at all. At least not during this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely not making a head coaching change for Bill Belichick

One of the NFL teams often linked to potentially hiring Bill Belichick is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks to the future Hall of Famer’s ties to GM Jason Licht. Yet, Todd Bowles has the Bucs in position to win the NFC South for the third season in a row.

While a 7-6 record could spiral out of control, leading Tampa Bay to reconsider their coaching future, another rumor pointed to the 61-year-old retiring at the end of the season. Recently, Coach Bowles addressed those rumors and quickly put them to bed.

“Definitely not retiring.” Todd Bowles on his future with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

So, if he’s not retiring, the only way for Belichick to end up in Tampa Bay as their head coach in 2025 would have to be from Licht or the ownership group pushing Bowles out. Yet, there’s always the possibility that another team will beat the Bucs to the punch, hiring Belichick before they get a chance to evaluate Bowles’ future with the team.

