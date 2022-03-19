Will Fuller linked to Cleveland Browns through Deshaun Watson connection

You may have heard, but the Cleveland Browns have a new franchise quarterback. However, they still need to build their receiving corps after parting with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper in the past year. One potential addition to go along with the newly acquired Amari Cooper is Will Fuller.

Deshaun Watson could lead Will Fuller to join Cleveland Browns

Will Fuller played for the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract a season ago. But, like four of his other seasons, Fuller battled injuries. In this case, a finger injury limited him to just two games with the Dolphins.

There’s said to be mutual interest from both the Browns and from Fuller’s camp, which could lead to a deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Browns don’t have a complete group of receivers and could be looking to take a chance on the previous connection Fuller built with Watson while in Houston. In four seasons with Watson on the Texans, Fuller caught 166 passes for 2,475 yards and 22 touchdown receptions.

Sure, he’s never made it through a full season in the NFL, but Fuller could make sense on an incentive-based contract centered around receptions, games played or receiving yards, possibly all three.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are also said to be interested in bringing Jarvis Landry back at a reduced rate, but Fuller could still land in the Dawg Pound either way. Or, if Fuller isn’t the solution, maybe Antonio Brown can bring another playmaker to Cleveland? The Browns may have other priorities first, such as finding a trade partner for Baker Mayfield.

