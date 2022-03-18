Antonio Brown campaigns to join Cleveland Browns

Amidst the free agency frenzy that has occurred in the 2022 offseason, Antonio Brown has gone unnoticed. Maybe it’s because he’s still recovering from the surgery that ultimately led to his demise with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or maybe it’s because no one is interested in bringing A.B. into their clubhouse.

In all likelihood, Brown is just waiting to get healthy right now as he may not even be able to clear the medical check done by team doctors.

Still, after everything that’s transpired, it hasn’t prevented him from working an angle to possibly show interest in joining the Cleveland Browns, or the “Cleveland Antonio Browns” as he noted on his social media.

Cleveland Antonio Browns



C-A-B — AB (@AB84) March 18, 2022

What team will Antonio Brown play for in 2022?

Whether the Cleveland Antonio Browns show interest in making that a thing or not, plenty of franchises could upgrade at the wide receiver position, or at the very least bring another body in.

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Obviously, a reunion in Pittsburgh would be special, but Brown could be intrigued by any of the above teams. As the offseason goes along, eventually a team will give the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver a call.

While we may not know where Antonio Brown will be catching passes during the 2022 season, fans of him will be able to catch A.B. in a much different format later this summer.

If you find yourself in Miami from July 22-24, Antonio Brown will be performing at the Rolling Loud concert at Hard Rock Stadium. Both AB and the concert’s official Twitter page confirmed the unique appearance.

Pit Not the Palace pic.twitter.com/dWtTZh1VoG — AB (@AB84) March 2, 2022

