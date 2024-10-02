Visiting Talladega Superspeedway: This is what you need to know

Any motorsports fan would undoubtedly have an incredible time when visiting Talladega Superspeedway. Famous for its high speeds, exciting races, and rich history, it is one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks. Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

Where is Talladega Superspeedway?

You can find the Superspeedway in the town of Lincoln, Alabama, about 50 miles east of Birmingham. It’s just off Interstate 20.

How big is the Talladega Superspeedway?

The total area of the site is about 3,000 acres of land and it is one of the largest motorsports complexes in the world. It also encompasses the infield of approximately 270 acres. In addition to the racing track, there are many campgrounds and parking areas in this facility.

How long is the Talladega Superspeedway track?

The track is 2.66 miles (4.28 kilometers) long, with 33-degree banking in the turns. It’s the longest oval track in NASCAR.

How many people does the Superspeedway hold?

Credit: Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Talladega Superspeedway can accommodate approximately 80,000 fans. It had a capacity of up to 143,000, but this has been downscaled over the years.

Who owns Talladega Superspeedway?

NASCAR has the ownership of the Talladega Superspeedway. Before, it was acquired by the International Speedway Corporation (ISC), which is owned by the France family. In 2019, NASCAR bought out ISC and took direct ownership of tracks such as Talladega.

When was it built?

It was built in 1969. Construction of the track started on May 23, 1968, and the first race, known as the ‘Bama 400 Grand Touring, went on the track on Sept. 13, 1969.

What Makes Talladega Special?

Talladega Superspeedway is famous for its party vibe, especially in the infield where fans enjoy tailgating, RV camping, and concerts. The Big One on the Blvd parade launches the weekend celebration and features drivers on floats alongside fun events such as barbecue sauce wrestling. The festivities keep going all night long and that’s why Talladega is a fan favorite.

Does Talladega Superspeedway have lights?

No. The track does not have lights for night racing. All races at the track are conducted in the daytime.

How fast do NASCAR cars go there?

Today, racing speeds at Talladega can reach approximately 190 to 200 mph (305 to 322 km/h). In 1987, qualifying for the Winston 500, Bill Elliott reached the incredibly fast speed of 212.809 mph (342.483 km/h). This is the fastest speed ever recorded in NASCAR.

Can you bring beer into Talladega Superspeedway?

Yes, fans are allowed to bring beer into Talladega Superspeedway, but you have to follow their cooler policy. You are allowed to carry a soft-sided cooler that is not larger than 14x14x14 inches, and you can pack in lots of drinks, including alcoholic drinks. However, glass containers are prohibited, so it is advisable to only use cans or plastic bottles.

How much are tickets at the Talladega Superspeedway?

Ticket prices vary depending on the seating section and the event day. General admission for Saturday races usually begins at about $37 and reserved grandstand seating for major Sunday events like the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 can start at $70.

You can also purchase the Talladega Garage Experience, which costs $89. This upgrade allows you to watch the garages and the build-up to the race, but you will need to purchase a separate race ticket.

Can you tour the Talladega Superspeedway?

Yes, Talladega Superspeedway is open for touring. The tours include rides to see the entire track, visiting the Talladega Garage Experience, and taking photos in the victory lane. Tours are offered on weekends and several weekdays and they last 45 minutes. Prices for adults are $15 and there are coupons for military, first responders, kids, and groups. Children under 4 can join for free.

Can kids enter for free at the Talladega Superspeedway?

The Superspeedway allows children of 12 years and below to attend races at a reduced price. For example, for the YellaWood 500, they get $50 off the regular ticket price when buying through the Family 4 Pack.

How much is parking at the Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway parking options vary. There is free general parking around the area, but for closer or easier to access parking, there are premium parking passes. Preferred parking is around $50, while VIP parking can be as high as $100 or more depending on the event.