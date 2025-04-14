Paddy Pimblett next fight: 3 Opponent options for ‘The Baddy’ including Nate Diaz

The Paddy Pimblett next fight news should arrive in the next few weeks. While his legion of fans wait, we look at three opponent options for his UFC return and recap his huge win at UFC 314.

Who will Paddy Pimblett next fight be against?

At UFC 314, Pimblett sent a huge message with his victory over MMA great Michael Chandler: he is much more than hype and is a top-10 level fighter at 155 pounds. He is sure to get a big matchup in his Octagon return, and that most likely will be Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier, or Nate Diaz.

Hangman: Three straight wins at 155 pounds have helped Hooker quickly climb back into the top 10. With no fight scheduled, a clash between the two would make a lot of sense this summer.

Pimblett has suggested a fight with the lightweight legend. However, Poirier has shown little interest. However, after dominating a fighter the American once had trouble with, he might be looking at a matchup a lot differently now. Stockton’s finest: There have been rumblings that Diaz is looking for a return to the Octagon. The buildup to a fight could be outstanding, and their styles offer the potential for a barnburner fight.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler review

Paddy Pimblett’s biggest detractors thought he would get steamrolled by Michael Chandler. However, the Englishman showed at UFC 314 that he is a far better fighter than many gave him credit for.

What Happened: “The Baddy” used his size and length to land shots on his foe from a distance before he eventually used his surprising strength advantages and grappling to down the Bellator legend. Pummeling him en route to a TKO win in the third round.

The Fallout: Pimblett is deserving of a top 10 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings and another big fight for his second fight in 2025.

What’s Next? “The Baddy” is one of the company’s most marketable fighters. Don’t be surprised if he is put in a position where his next win could earn him a title fight at the end of the year.

What makes Paddy Pimblett so popular?

A Legitimate Star on the Rise: The hype surrounding Pimblett isn’t smoke and mirrors. And he is among the most popular competitors to ever compete in the UK’s best cage fighting organization, Cage Warriors.

Paddy Pimblett record: 23-3 (6 knockouts, 11 submissions)

23-3 (6 knockouts, 11 submissions) Paddy Pimblett height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Paddy Pimblett last fight: Technical knockout win over Michael Chandler

Technical knockout win over Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett weight class: Lightweight

Lightweight Has Paddy Pimblett lost a fight? He has lost twice during his time fighting on the English fight circuit. Pimblett suffered a decision loss to Nad Narimani in 2017, then another to Soren Bak the following year.

Pimblett had a long tenure in Cage Warriors. Competing for the promotion on 14 occasions and earning an 11-3 record.

He gained a reputation as Cage Warriors’ most marketable star after headlining three events for the promotion.

Pimblett won the CW featherweight title in 2016 and almost became a two-division champion in 2018.

The Baddy Boy: Part of Pimblett’s fanfare is the unabashed confidence he has in himself. It’s a reason why many observers of the sport have compared him to other brash UK MMA greats, and former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

Pimblett is a fascinating talent because his Beatles-style mop-top haircut makes him look like a well-mannered individual. But then he’ll unleash a foul-mouthed torrent of trash talk that appeals to fans of bold combat athletes like Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

The money-making potential for “The Baddy” brand is so undeniable that popular sports site Barstool Sports gave him a “seven-figure deal” in 2021 to be a brand ambassador and content creator. An unheard-of feat for a fighter with only one UFC fight under their belt.

Pimblett’s enemies list extended into the world of professional wrestling when he and AEW World Champion MJF traded barbs and fight threats on Twitter in November.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is in the cash they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Over his short career, Pimblett has amassed an estimated net worth of between $1 and $5 million.

What is Paddy Pimblett UFC rank?

After six straight wins to start his UFC career, Paddy Pimblett has finally earned a spot in the company’s top 15 at lightweight. He is currently ranked at 12.