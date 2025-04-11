UFC lightweight rankings: Michael Chandler fights to keep top 10 spot at UFC 314

The UFC lightweight rankings are a showcase of some of the very best talents in MMA. The division has long been the deepest and most talent-rich in the sport’s history. Several of its top competitors can also be found in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 lightweights in the best cage fighting promotion in all the land.

10. Rafael Fiziev (12-4)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Rafael Fiziev is one of the more exciting and dynamic fighters in the UFC lightweight division. But after a red-hot start that saw him score wins over Bobby Green and RDA, he slipped into the first losing skid of his career. Making matters worse, he struggled with injuries and fight bookings for close to two years. Well, he finally made his return in March in a tough short-notice fight against division great Justin Gaethje.

While he did not get the W, it was a very competitive fight and it is why he maintains a spot in our latest top 10.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Former KSW two-division champion Mateusz Gamrot has proven he is a top-10 level fighter by scoring some big wins inside the Octagon. Despite his losses, he has always roared back with big wins and did some with key victories over Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and Rafael dos Anjos.

However, his upset loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 is why he falls to the back of our latest UFC lightweight rankings.

8. Michael Chandler (23-9)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Michael Chandler has been worth every penny the UFC used to bring him in from Bellator. Each bout he has been in has delivered in every way, with action and highlight-reel moments. While he hasn’t won them all, his defeats have come to the elites of the weight class.

However, he needs a win at UFC 314 against Paddy Pimblett. Another loss for “Iron” could see him lose his spot in our top 10 to the popular English fighter.

7. Dan Hooker (24-12)

Credit: USA Today Sports

After moving back and forth between featherweight and lightweight, Aussie Dan Hooker has found a niche at 155 pounds. He also lands a spot in our UFC lightweight rankings after hard-fought wins over ranked opponents Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot. While they weren’t pretty, he’s fairly earned a spot on our top 10.

6. Beniel Dariush (22-6-1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Despite a longer-than-expected break as he recovered from a serious injury and failed bookings, Beneil Dariush scored another impressive win at UFC 280. He extended his win streak to eight and did so with a decisive victory over a very game and ranked talent in Mateusz Gamrot.

At UFC 288 he was given a fight that likely would have locked up a title fight against former titlist Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, the Brazilian showed there’s levels to the game and defeated him soundly. He then followed that up with a shocking KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan in less than a minute that may have ended any chances he had of fighting for a UFC title during his career.

5. Dustin Poirier (30-9)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Dustin Poirier is one of the most beloved lightweights of all time. He has taken part in some of the best matches in the division’s history and won quite a few of them. However, the biggest mark against a stellar resume is coming up short in title fights. And despite his best efforts at UC 302, he fell to division king Islam Makhachev. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best 155-pounders in the world.

4. Justin Gaethje (26-5)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Justin Gaethje is one of the best lightweight fighters of his generation by earning a legion of fans for being one of the most durable and violent athletes in division history. The American has been in some of the best bouts in division history, including wins and losses. One of his most brutal defeats came at UFC 300 to Max Holloway.

However, after taking a year off, he triumphantly returned with a big win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. It helps him hold on to his top five spot in our UFC lightweight rankings.

3. Charles Oliveira (34-10)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Charles Oliveria owns several UFC records and will go down as one of the greatest Brazilian MMA fighters of all time. There is a lot to love about his fight style and his resume is stacked with big wins. But age catches up with everyone and it has affected “do Bronx.”

Even then, he still remains one of the best lightweights in the world. He proved that again at UFC 309 when he faced Michael Chandler in a high-risk, low-reward rematch and scored another decisive win over “Iron.”

2. Arman Tsarukyan (22-3)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Arman Tsarukyan has quietly been a top-10 lightweight for quite some time. During his run in the UFC, he has won many fights and his only losses in the Octagon have come to the current champion Islam Makhachev and fellow ranked star Mateusz Gamrot. However, he has overcome those setbacks, and his impressive victory over Charles Oliveira got him the title opportunity he has worked hard for. Unfortunately, a debilitating back injury knocked him out of the bout a day before a scheduled opportunity at UFC 311.

1. Islam Makhachev (26-1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Over the last few years, Islam Makhachev has stamped his place as not just the best lightweight right now, but, arguably, the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter on the planet today. His victories over future Hall-of-Famers Oliviera, Volkanovski, and Poirier are a testament to his all-around elite talents. However, his willingness to take on all comers makes him special.

He did that again at UFC 311 when he had another late opponent change in a UFC title fight. Yet, he made easy work of red-hot lightweight Renato Moicano in January. One has to wonder if part of taking an opponent change on short-notice will be getting a title fight at welterweight next.

