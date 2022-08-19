Idea of Tom Brady stepping away from Bucs camp to film ‘The Masked Singer’ is the craziest thing we’ve heard

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

You can find just about anything on the internet in 2022. Sometimes it’s a crazy theory that just makes no sense, and we can all laugh it off. Other times, the idea is still quite out there but just believable enough to share. We don’t know what to make of the latest Tom Brady rumors, but let’s give it some air time anyway and evaluate the possibilities.

If you haven’t already heard, one user on Reddit came up with a theory that has since gone viral, trying to explain Brady’s inexplicable absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, which has included missing what will be two preseason games.

The theory revolves around Brady taking the time away, not to deal with personal family matters, but instead to film ‘The Masked Singer‘, a reality television show that’s gained popularity in recent years. The show centers around various famous people the public will recognize, only they’re singing a song with an outfit, or a mask on, hiding their identity.

In this case, the Reddit user is claiming or theorizing that Brady could be doing just that. Taking time away from the Bucs so he can do his part in filming The Masked Singer out of the way in time for the regular season.

So, does this theory actually have legs?

Making sense of the Tom Brady Masked Singer theory

It should be noted that Brady has been linked to a couple of different television productions in the past few years. Obviously, his ‘Man in the Arena‘ special was one. He’s also involved with a few acting legends, such as Sally Field and Jane Fonda, for a film titled ‘80 for Brady‘, which began filming in March.

But these are projects that he presumably has only worked on during the offseason, not during the football year.

What about The Masked Singer? Is Brady looking to show off his pipes?

There actually are some links that give this theory some legs, which the original poster “CANN0NFIRE” points out.

First off, Brady has already signed a post-retirement deal with FOX. Who’s behind the production of The Masked Singer? Yep, it’s FOX.

Would Brady be the biggest name they’ve had yet, and help drive even more viewers to tune in? Of course! He’d even help rope in additional spectators who may not normally care to watch, which has no doubt been a part of their plan to continue growing the show’s popularity around the world.

The Reddit user also discovered there’s a film date set for August 20, which is when the Bucs play their second preseason game, and also when Brady already announced he wouldn’t be available. Wrapping all of this together, the internet sleuther believes Brady originally signed up to participate on the show when he was retired, and now doesn’t, or maybe can’t back out of his agreement.

That’s the smoking gun. At first, it appeared this idea was asinine, but when you put it all together, it just might work.

But what about Brady? Is this something he’d ever do as he prepares for what could be his final NFL season?

Don’t expect to see or hear Brady on Masked Singer

Color us skeptical. While the Reddit user makes a lot of strong points, they’re still grasping at straws. It seems very hard to believe Brady would suddenly sacrifice work for play.

But that doesn’t mean we’re not all for it. Brady singing some of our favorite anthems could be a real show and would certainly provide plenty of criticism and praise, all in good fun. Brady isn’t expected to have singing talent, he plays football for a living, but maybe he has some hidden skills we’re not aware of?

Either way, the chances of filming a TV show being the reason for Brady’s personal absence seems like a long shot, but a fun one. Credit to the Redditor for putting the pieces together, and maybe we’ll all be shocked when the identities of the singers are eventually revealed, and if so, one person on the internet will be screaming, “I told you so!”.

