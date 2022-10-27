Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady is now owner of unfortunate NFL record

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady holds several NFL records, including the most Super Bowl wins for an individual player in league history.

Some of the records Brady holds are simply due to the fact that he’s in his 23rd season in the NFL and continues to play at the age of 45.

After going down two times in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Brady now holds the record as the most-sacked quarterback of all-time. The two sacks came on consecutive plays with Justin Houston bringing down his veteran counterpart both times.

Tom Brady officially becomes the most sacked QB in the history of the NFL, with sack number 555. pic.twitter.com/FhDTRW47lP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2022

Heading into the game, Brady was second behind former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was sacked 554 times throughout his career. Brady has now gone down a resounding 555 times.

Tom Brady now holds unfortunate NFL record

Let’s not make too much light of this. After all, a thought process exists that Brady’s marriage is on the rocks because he decided to return for a 23rd season in the NFL. In fact, Gisele Bundchen indicated years back that she’s concerned with how much her husband has been hit.

“I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most — let’s say [it’s] an aggressive sport. Football, like he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions, pretty much, I mean, we don’t talk about [it] but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like — you know, to that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I plan on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.” Gisele Bundchen on Tom Brady’s NFL career from back in 2017

More recently, a report from US Weekly indicates that Gisele has given Brady an ultimatum to either leave football or face the real possibility that she leaves him. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

As for the NFL record, Brady has been sacked 555 times in 325 career games. Roethlisberger went down 554 times in 249 games. That just goes to show you that longevity plays a role here.

In addition to this not-so-friendly record, Tom Brady holds the all-time NFL marks in completions, attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns.