How to watch NASCAR races in 2025

How to watch the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR races are broadcast on several channels, including FOX, FS1, TNT, NBC, USA Network, and The CW. These channels can be found on cable or on streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, etc. You can explore all the recent NASCAR results on Sportsnaut.

How to watch NASCAR without cable?

To upgrade your viewing experience, you can check out the streaming recommendations that are offered below to watch NASCAR wherever and whenever you want.

Watch NASCAR on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Watch NASCAR on FuboTV

FuboTV is another great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch NASCAR on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great alternative for those who want to watch NASCAR without cable throughout the year. This service allows you to have access to over 90+ channels with two main plans. Hulu + Live TV is priced at $82.99 per month, while Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV sits at $95.99 per month. The streaming service provides a three-day free trial and is a solid option for those looking to stream NASCAR.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series?

You can catch watch the NASCAR Cup Series in several different fashions, such as through cable TV or streaming services. The races throughout the entire season will be live on FOX, FS1, NBC, and the USA Network. These channels can be viewed through cable, Sling TV, and Fubo TV at your convenience. If you want to see how your favorite driver is doing, check out the latest NASCAR standings.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity races?

NASCAR Xfinity Series races will predominantly be live on FS1 and the USA Network all year with FOX and NBC picking up a few events. You can watch these on cable or through Sling TV and Fubo TV. The streaming platforms come with these networks at a cost-friendly level. Both of these platforms allow a free trial to see if it is worthy of future use!

Where to watch NASCAR qualifying?

The majority of NASCAR qualifying will be live on FS1 and the USA Network throughout the season. Much like the NASCAR races, it can be watched through cable TV or several different streaming platforms, such as Sling TV or Fubo TV. You will be able to watch NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on these platforms the day before the race itself.

What apps will let me watch NASCAR live?

Several streaming apps will let you watch NASCAR live during the season, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV. You can watch NASCAR on these streaming platforms from the comfort of your own home or wherever. While not all of them provide free trials to check them out, you can find the best package that is suitable for you and your family.

How to watch NASCAR online?

You can watch NASCAR online with a few different methods. The first includes signing into Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu on your device and watching it from any device online. It is as simple as that! If you want to download the app, that is another alternative but all you need to do is sign in to your account and the browser needs to be up to date.

If you want to watch NASCAR online through your TV providers, you can go to the FOX Sports and NBC Sports sites and sign in to your account. Your local channels will carry the coverage on your phone, computer, tablet, and more, just like the TV in your house would be able to accomplish.

How can I watch NASCAR via Roku?

To watch NASCAR on Roku, you can do so through different platforms, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu. First, you go to the Roku homepage and find the service of your choice in the search bar. Next, you will select “Add Channel” and enter a PIN code for your account if needed. Finally, sign up or sign in to your account to access your favorite channels that cover NASCAR!

You can also access the FOX Sports or NBC Sports applications on Roku by doing the same method. The difference is that a code shown on Roku will need to be entered to activate your account to the device.

How can I watch NASCAR via Amazon Firestick?

You can easily watch NASCAR via. Amazon Firestick and once it is set up, it is effortless to navigate. First, you need to install Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu after searching for it so you can watch NASCAR live off your Amazon Firestick. Then, you can pick your plan or sign into your account.

Another way is to download FOX Sports or NBC Sports on the Amazon Firestick itself. It uses a similar method to the one above. You need to search for the platform of your choice in the App Store and download it. Then, you need to validate your TV provider to have access to all live channels.

Best way to watch NASCAR?

The best way to watch NASCAR is through Sling TV. It gives several different packages that are customizable and at an affordable price. However, you can’t go wrong with the alternatives of Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Overall, if you want to watch NASCAR races during the 2025 season, Sling TV is the way to go for your racing needs.