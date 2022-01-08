Seattle Seahawks mulling firing Pete Carroll, launching a full rebuild

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks built a dynasty with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson. As their 2021 season draws to a close, with the coach-quarterback duo together for a decade, a rebuild could reportedly be looming in Seattle.

Wilson and the Seahawks entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. Coming off last season’s first-round exit, the second in three seasons, Wilson called out the front office and was nearly moved in a blockbuster deal. But Wilson and his quarterback addressed some of their issues, entering the 2021 season with a singular focus on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy once more.

But things worsened. Already off to a 2-2 start, Seattle’s Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a mallet finger and missed three games. When he returned from injured reserve to face the Green Bay Packers, Seattle was already 3-5 and progressively slipped down the NFL standings as he played through an injury that can take a year to fully recover from.

Seattle Seahawks record: 6-10

As a double-digit loss season comes to an end in Seattle, the first for the franchise since 2009, a full-scale rebuild could be on the verge of beginning.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Seahawks’ ownership is currently contemplating whether or not a rebuild is necessary for 2022. If it’s believed to be in the organization’s best interest, both Wilson and Carroll would likely be headed out the door.

Wilson’s trade list is already known and there would be more than half a dozen teams interested in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback this spring. While a potential asking price hasn’t been set, the expectation is negotiations would begin at two first-round picks with the possibility of landing three if a general manager is desperate.

If Wilson is traded, it’s doubtful Carroll would. be interested in staying with the franchise. While he recently signed a contract extension, the 70-year-old coach wants no part of a multi-year rebuild. Considering the Seahawks don’t have their 2022 first-round pick and the free-agent market is thin at quarterback, it would take multiple seasons before this team competes again.

In the end, this is likely the end of an era. Carroll and Wilson can head in different directions after providing the Seattle Seahawks with a Lombardi Trophy, five NFC West titles and nine playoff appearances.