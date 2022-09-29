Saquon Barkley called Odell Beckham Jr., recruiting him to the New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are coming off their first loss of the season, a lackluster showing against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys this past Monday night.

While the loss itself isn’t too significant, the torn ACL wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered is. It creates even more issues for a Giants wide receiver room that is void of both talent and depth.

Following Monday night’s game, Barkley seemingly attempted to play the role of general manager by calling up current free agent and former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I actually just got off the phone with him last night, talking about [Shepard]. Odell, he’s a different cat — special, special player. I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better, and you never know, maybe one day we’ll be back on the same team.” New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley on phone call to Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ suited up for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams a season ago. He played a vital role in helping Los Angeles win the Super Bowl despite suffering a torn ACL in the championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The only reason Beckham Jr. remains a free agent is said torn ACL and the fact that he likely won’t return until November at the earliest.

Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants reunion seems unlikely despite Saquon Barkley’s pitch

Despite Barkley recruiting OBJ back to Jersey, it doesn’t make too much sense. First off, the Pro Bowler will likely want to join a contending team. Despite New York’s 2-1 record, the talent just isn’t there for it to be considered a playoff-caliber team.

Beckham’s ugly departure from the Giants via a trade to the Browns back in 2019 pre-dated the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll era in New Jersey. Despite this, there still has to be some hard feelings about how everything went down.

A first-round pick of the Giants back in 2014, OBJ began his career with the Big Blue in awe-inspiring fashion.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2014-16): 288 receptions, 4,122 yards, 35 TD, 63% catch rate

OBJ would play in just 14 games over the next two seasons with injuries and his enigmatic ways impacting the star receiver’s relationship with the previous brass.

As for a potential return to the New York Giants, we’re sure that Saquon Barkley and Co. would love it. Barkley was teammates with OBJ during his rookie season back in 2018, putting up a league-best 2,028 total yards and 15 touchdown en route to earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

After two injury-plagued seasons himself, Barkley has returned to form. Though, there’s now an open question about his future with the Giants. Barkley is set to hit free agency and has been the subject of trade rumors.