WATCH: New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley electrifies with TD run

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is turning the clock big time to open the 2022 season. He entered Week 3 leading the NFL in rushing yards and continued to add to that against the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Despite struggling to an extent to open the divisional matchup, Barkley made a game-changing play with things tied at six in the third quarter.

New York was going with a up-tempo offense to keep the Cowboys’ elite-level defense off balance. On first-and-10 from the Dallas’ 36-yard-line, Barkley took it to the house in a play that reminded us of his days at Penn State and the early stages of his Giants career.

Talk about Saquon Barkley being able to see the field at an elite level while changing direction and hitting 20 miles-per-hour on his way to the end zone. What an absolutely brilliant run from the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Saquon Barkley warned us he was about to break out

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A lot was made of Barkley’s injury issues and future with the Giants heading into 2022. He had missed 19 games over the past two seasons after a dominating start to his NFL career (3,469 total yards, 23 TD in 2018 and 2019). It even led to widespread speculation that New York would look to trade Barkley during the offseason. Early in the 2022 campaign, he seems to have returned to earlier-career form.

Saquon Barkley stats (first two weeks): 236 rushing yards, 9 catches, 46 yards, 282 total yards, 5.9 yards per touch

Barkley himself warned us that he was ready to dominate once again heading into the 2022 season.

“But now I have that extra motivation to push me to go out there and kinda just be like you know what, shut everyone up. Now it’s kill mindset. Now it’s like, ya know what, f*** everybody. I’m ready to go crazy, and I’m gonna let the world feel me.” New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley ahead of Week 1

Barkley is certainly making the Cowboys understand his motivation first-hand Monday night.