San Diego Padres rumored to be taking trade offers on Xander Bogaerts: 5 possible landing spots including the Boston Red Sox

It seems that the San Diego Padres are “listening” to trade offers on some of their best players, including big-ticket 2023 free agent signing Xander Bogaerts.

This has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Padres. While the team had a very good year on the field and won their most games since reaching the World Series in 1998, payroll limitations are limiting their options to improve the roster this winter.

That is why it is unsurprising that San Diego has been linked to potential trades to move payroll. On Wednesday, veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman offered up some new intel on the recent Padres rumors during a live stream on Bleacher Report.

“They are listening [to offers] on some of their big stars,” Heyman said. “On [Dylan] Cease, [Luis] Arraez, [Xander] Bogaerts. Obviously that Bogaerts deal is a little steep right now, but who knows? The contracts are moving up fast.”

With the Padres open to offers for the four-time All-Star here are five teams that could pursue a trade for the 32-year-old this winter.

Xander Bogaerts stats (2024): .264 AVG, .307 OBP, .381 SLG, .688 OBP, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 50 R

5 teams that could pursue Xander Bogaerts trade this winter

Boston Red Sox

This offseason for the Boston Red Sox has all been about trying to fix their damaged reputation after going bargain shopping over the last few winters. They offered proof of the shift in strategy Wednesday when they made a blockbuster deal for young All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. Making a play to bring back a former homegrown star might curry some more favor with long-time fans.

Bogaerts has not been the same player since signing a big free-agent deal two offseasons ago with the Padres. However, he is still young enough to offer a couple of high-impact seasons, and returning to the town where he was a star for 10 years may rejuvenate him.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds moved Jonathan India in a trade this offseason and have an opening at second base. The organization is expected to make some notable moves this winter to bolster the roster for new skipper Terry Francona. If the Padres are willing to pick up some of what’s left in the final nine seasons of Bogaerts’ deal, he makes sense for Cincy. Especially as a potential veteran locker room leader for Francona, a fellow Red Sox alum.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners badly need hitting, especially at second base. While Xander Bogaerts had a down season in 2024, he would still be an upgrade over what they got from the position this past season. And if the 12-year veteran can just get back to his numbers of 2023, he would be a big addition to a weak Mariners lineup for 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays struck out on Juan Soto this month. They have a boatload of cash to spend. But a clear difficulty in persuading free agents to come north of the border. The team knows Bogaerts well after facing him in the division for a decade. If they feel he has something left in the tank and can recapture his All-Star form, he certainly would make them a better team next season.

Xander Bogaerts contract: 11 years, $280 million

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants want to get back to being a competitive team in a tough NL West next season. They already made a big splash by giving a record deal to Willy Adames last week. And they re-signed Matt Chapman in the summer.

Adding Bogaerts would give them a heck of an infield heading into 2025. The big question is would San Diego be open to trade him within the division? If the Giants take much of his money they probably would be willing to.

