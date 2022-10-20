New Orleans Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed burns Arizona Cardinals for 2nd career TD

New Orleans Saints undrafted rookie free agent Rashid Shaheed made his regular-season debut with the team last week. He proceeded to score on a 44-yard touchdown in his inly touch of the game, a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Weber State product was out there on offense early during Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. It didn’t take Shaheed too long to make an impact.

That included the rookie receiver connecting with Andy Dalton on a 53-yard touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter. Shaheed absolutely torched Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson, turning him into burnt toast.

Two NFL touches. Ninety-seven total yards. That’s all sorts of absurd. To make this even crazier, the small-school product is the only player this season with a 30-plus touchdown receiving and rushing. Did we mention that he has touched the ball just two times?

Rashid Shaheed quickly becoming the story of the NFL season

A native of Arizona, Shaheed tore his ACL with Weber State last season. He was unable to work out for NFL teams during the Scouting Combine and pre-draft process, leading to him going undrafted this past spring. In 11 games last season for Weber State, Shaheed tallied 39 catches for 695 yards and four touchdowns.

“Yes, we did. It was a play that we had schemed up all week. We ran it in practice, and it worked. I had a feeling it was coming up soon and it did. I made most of the opportunity.” Rashid Shaheed on whether the Saints planned for him to get touches in Week 6

With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry still sidelined to injury, Shaheed has been given an opportunity. He’s running with it (literally).