4 bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams clash in NFL Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves alone in first place in the AFC South for the first time since Week 8 of the 2019 season. This week they host the Los Angeles Rams and there is renewed hope and optimism for the horseshoe. The Rams are 1-2 on the season and come into the matchup on a two-game losing streak.

One thing working in the favor of the Indianapolis Colts is that they won’t have to face star wide receiver Cooper Kupp who is currently on the PUP list with a hamstring injury. However, the Rams boast two newer receivers who are equally problematic, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. And there is, of course, still, Matthew Stafford quarterbacking this offense.

In looking at the matchup there are several streaks alive on both teams. First, there is the aforementioned losing streak of the Rams. And then there is the two-game winning streak they are on against the Colts. So, it is guaranteed that one of those streaks will be broken after Sunday’s game.

Here are this week’s four bold predictions for the Colts vs. Rams.

Michael Pittman Jr. goes for 100 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. cracks the century mark and crosses the goal line in this matchup. He’s off to a very good start this season. Already, a quarter of the way to his catch and touchdown total from last year. And he’s just less than 700 yards short of last season’s total as well.

He is the only player in the NFL this season who has eight catches in every single game. This Rams pass defense has been one of the best in the NFL, as they rank ninth (9.8) in yards per completion and are only allowing 181 yards per game which is good enough for seventh. Despite those good states, they rank fourth worst with eight pass deflections, and ninth worst (1%) with the percentage of passes intercepted.

They also rank 10th in total yards-after-the-catch that they allow. So this game sets up well for the strengths of Pittman. It also might be the first game where fans get to see more of Anthony Richardson’s rushing ability. The Rams also no longer have Jalen Ramsey, so Pittman should have a little bit easier of a time in beating coverage and catching passes.

Zack Moss has a consecutive week of rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown

Jonathan Taylor is still currently on the PUP list and wants a handsome contract extension. Meanwhile, in his place, Zack Moss is feasting on this opportunity in front of him. In his last two games, he’s scored one touchdown in each while averaging over four yards per carry in each. Against Houston, he took 18 carries, turned them into 88 yards, and one touchdown while averaging 4.89 yards per carry. He also caught all four of his targets for an additional 19 yards.

In last week’s game against Baltimore, he received 30 carries turning them into 122 yards, while averaging 4.07 yards per carry. His perfect catch season did end as he hauled in only two of his three targets. But he did total 23 yards and found the end zone on a beautiful wheel route. What might be most impressive, is that he’s the eighth-leading rusher in the NFL with a total of 210 yards and he’s done this in just two games.

Considering the Rams allow 4.5 yards per carry, good enough for 10th worst, and they’ve given up the sixth most rushing touchdowns with four. It’s easy to see Moss again exceeding the century mark and finding the endzone.

Tutu Atwell goes for over 100 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles Rams

Prior to the season starting when it was announced that Cooper Kupp was going to start the year on the PUP list due to his hamstring injury, many fans couldn’t name another wide receiver. Then the season got underway and rookie Puka Nacua loudly introduced himself to the NFL world. Meanwhile, Tutu Atwell had himself a very nice Week 1 game as well.

Despite last week when an opposing wide receiver did not go over the century mark, the Colts have allowed one receiver to top 100 yards in the other games. So far this season Atwell has either scored a touchdown or exceeded 70 yards receiving in every game. This week will make it three out of four, where a Colts opposing receiver goes over 100 yards.

Matthew Stafford has his first turnover-free game of the season

Matthew Stafford is on his way to having a bust in Canton. However, this season has not started the way he had hoped. It’s arguably his worst since his rookie year.

According to a few advanced analytics, he has the second worst completion percentage plus at 86 interceptions plus at 89, and the worst touchdown percentage plus at 74. Speaking of interceptions, he’s currently on pace to have the most interceptions of his career.

This would also be the first 20-interception season since his rookie year. However, this week he’ll remind everyone why he’ll be wearing a gold jacket when he retires, as he doesn’t commit a single turnover. But don’t worry Colts fans, the horseshoe will keep its streak of generating at least one turnover alive. It just won’t come from Stafford.