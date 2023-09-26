Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones makes wild accusations after being committed to a psychiatric facility

In what has been a very strange month in the career of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, the talented pass rusher is now claiming he was forced into a stay at a psychiatric and rehabilitation facility and his attempts to get help from the organization have been ignored.

It has been a tumultuous last few months when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, however, the ongoing situation with Chandler Jones is the most confusing. Earlier this month, Jones took major shots at the team’s head coach and general manager in since-deleted Instagram posts where he claimed he was not allowed to enter the Raiders training facilities and no longer wanted to play for them.

Days later, a Las Vegas Crisis Response Team was sent to his home to evaluate the mental health of the four-time Pro Bowler. A week after that, Jones unleashed a new round of critiques about the team’s management. A few days after, the organization decided that had enough and placed the player they gave a three-year, $51 million contract to last year on the non-football illness list.

Chandler Jones stats (2022): 15 games, 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Las Vegas Raiders star was apparently committed to a psychiatric facility last week

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it seems that things have only gotten worse in the ongoing decline in the relationship between the Raiders and Jones. On Monday night, the Las Vegas defensive star took to his X/Twitter account to say that last week, “5 to 7” Las Vegas Fire Department officials came to his home, told him a “court hold” had been issued for him by the Las Vegas Police Department, and then was taken to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. Which is a psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in the area.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online,” Jones wrote in the journal entries.

In images of the journal on his “first day out” of the facility, the Las Vegas Raiders player claimed he was injected, against his will, with an unknown substance on the trip over to Southern Hills Hospital before eventually being taken to Seven Hills.

The journal notes also claim that Jones called Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler multiple times, and left voicemails, but his calls were never responded to. He also posted an image of Seven Hills’ patient rights contract and highlighted several areas where he accused the facility of breaking its own rules.

The 33-year-old was inactive for the team’s first two games of the 2023 NFL season before being placed on the non-illness list. It is unclear when or if he will return to the team this season.