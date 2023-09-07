Las Vegas Raiders send crisis response team to Chandler Jones’ home

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to kick off their season against AFC West rival Denver Broncos and are trying to tune out distractions in the process. Only now one of their key players seems to be at odds with the Raiders organization, with All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones drumming up some off-field drama.

It began with Jones making a few headline-worthy Instagram posts, expressing his disappointment with the Raiders, where he was unable to get into the building for a workout. He later snapped and said he doesn’t want to “play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM.” These posts were later deleted.

The Raiders officially responded on Wednesday by saying Jones and the team were dealing with a “personal situation and a private matter” while indicating he would no longer publicly address the issue. Jones, who was not at team meetings on Wednesday, wasn’t done fueling the fire.

Jones went back on Instagram late Wednesday night and posted an image showing the badge of a member of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, indicating the Raiders sent someone out to his home for a checkup. Jones added that Dr. Heather Thanepohn, the clinical program manager of the LVCRT, said Jones needed to go with them because he was “in danger.”

The 33-year-old sack artist laughed at the idea of him being in danger and continued to share more on social media, where Jones says he’ll reveal more information and post videos related to the Raiders if the team sends anyone else over to his home. However, Jones says if the team lets him play on Sunday against the Broncos, he won’t make any more posts about the Raiders on social media.

Jones is set to earn $17 million in cash from the Raiders this season and holds a $14.2 million cap hit. The Raiders would incur a $13.3 million cap penalty if he were released from the team but would realize $10.5 million in cap savings if he were traded, barring any changes to his contract.

Chances are, the Raiders would most prefer to smooth things over with one of their best pass-rushers before the season begins. But it’s clear they have some issues to work out privately first.