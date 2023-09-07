New-look Las Vegas Raiders focus on the Broncos ahead of season opener

Days after bizarre social media posts by defensive end Chandler Jones seemingly threw a wrench in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 1 focus on Denver to take on the Broncos, head coach Josh McDaniels and his players were all business meeting with the media this week.

When asked about Jones’ condition and status for Sunday’s game, McDaniels quickly put an end to the discussion.

“I’m not going to get into this. You know what I mean?” McDaniels said. “So, it’s a personal situation, it’s a private matter.”

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

To a man, the Raiders were all intent on protecting their teammate and keeping what happened this week as an internal matter.

“Everything’s in-house,” Maxx Crosby said when asked about Jones. “So, we’re good.”

Las Vegas Raiders retooling means there’s much to prove

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With several new key contributors on both sides of the ball — including new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo— the focus on standards of performance is consistent no matter who is talking.

“I mean, every year you try to prove yourself. You try to prove yourself every year,” Garoppolo said. “And what you did in the past is all cool and everything, you get pats on the back for it, but it doesn’t really count for this year too much. So, you just have to go out there and reestablish yourself as a player, I think all of us do. That’s the NFL.”

Sunday will mark the first time the Raiders will roll out a new starting quarterback in nine years. After foot surgery during the offseason, and a strange and drama-filled end to his time in San Francisco in 2022, Garoppolo likes what he sees and is eager to get to live regular season action to see where his team stands.

“It’s going to be fun, man. Been waiting a long time for it,” Garoppolo said. (I) feel like we’re still working on somethings, but very confident with where we’re at.”

Related: Where the Las Vegas Raiders rank among NFL defenses

Once again, the defense is the team’s biggest question mark

There’s no questioning the Raiders offense is considered to be a possible juggernaut in the high-flying AFC West. With weapons like wide receiver Davante Adams, NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs, and heralded rookie tight end Michael Mayer, the Raiders should be able to score points.

But, as anyone in Raider Nation will tell you, the team’s defense must improve to see the team top its 6-11 record from a year ago. In 2022, Las Vegas’ defense was ranked 28th and failed to create turnovers to help the offense.

General manager Dave Ziegler went defense with the seventh overall pick in last spring’s NFL Draft taking defensive end Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech. He was injured at the end of last season and worked out only toward the end of training camp, seeing action during one series in the team’s final preseason game against Dallas.

With the Jones situation unresolved, and Wilson playing himself into game shape and still learning the playbook, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will need to rely on others in the short term to get the job done.

McDaniels says the Raiders’ focus is on playing as many as they need on defense, especially early in the season. He believes they have the depth to do it effectively.

“The entire training camp we’ve had competition at every spot,” McDaniels said of his defense. I feel like we have some depth on defense where we’re going to be able to play multiple people in there.”

Related: Las Vegas Raiders standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL Week 1 power rankings

Faster and more experienced defensive backs

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The most significant difference for the Raiders’ defense has been pressure coming up the middle from the defensive line, plus the overall improved speed of the entire unit. It’s something Adams has noticed going up against his teammates during training camp.

The Raiders focus on starting to build their defense can be seen at all three levels. It can especially be noticed on the backend of Graham’s defense.

Additions to the Raiders’ defensive backfield include rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who is slated to start outside opposite former All-Pro free agent addition Marcus Peters and safety Marcus Epps, who was named a team captain.

Las Vegas Raiders prepare for Sean Payton

The much-hyped return of Super Bowl champion coach Sean Payton to the NFL in Denver means McDaniel has to prepare uniquely for a coach he has competed against but has been away from the game for a time.

“I mean, look, Sean [Payton] has had a long history in this league of success everywhere he’s been, and obviously, in New Orleans,” McDaniels said about his preparation for Sunday. “But Sean utilizes his personnel extremely well, moves his players around, uses a lot of different personnel groupings, challenges you with formations, motions, tempo.”

This new Raiders team seems calm, collected and focused on their first big test of 2023 on Sunday.