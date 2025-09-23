Between game-winning field goals and blocked kicks, Week 3 proved to be an unusual one for some of the best fantasy kickers in 2025. There were also quite a few high-scoring games and blowouts, providing a vast contrast of performances by placekickers across the league. More importantly, from a fantasy football perspective, another week means more data to help shape rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy K rankings, delivering some matchup analysis and NFL stats for the best fantasy kickers this week.

1. Cameron Dicker, Chargers vs New York Giants

Cameron Dicker remains the most accurate kicker in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts), and the Los Angeles Chargers’ placekicker is tied with Brandon Aubrey for the highest conversion rate (100 percent) among kickers with seven or more makes this season. In Week 4, Los Angeles faces a Giants defense that has allowed the fourth-most yards per drive (35.7) and is tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed (eight) in the red zone. There should be plenty of scoring opportunities for Dicker, especially given the Chargers’ red-zone issues (40 percent touchdown rate, 29th in the NFL).

2. Jake Bates, Lions vs Cleveland Browns

Jake Bates has quickly established himself as one of the best kickers in the NFL. However, the Detroit Lions’ approach is aggressive with fourth-down attempts. We expect Bates to be used more in this game. Given the Browns’ offense averages just 15.3 PPG, taking the points could be a wiser strategy. That’s especially true since red-zone trips (3 allowed per game) and being in scoring range (19.2 total yards per drive allowed, 1st in NFL) don’t happen often versus the Browns’ defense. Detroit is still capable of delivering a few scoring opportunities, especially if its defense creates some short fields, but we think Bates will get more chances than usual at field-goal attempts.

3. Spencer Shrader, Colts vs Los Angeles Rams

Spencer Shrader is tied for the most field-goal attempts (12) in the NFL this season, and his 91.7 percent conversion rate is fifth among kickers with six or more attempts. A lot of that has to do with the Colts’ offense leading the NFL in red-zone trips (16) this season but only having seven touchdowns to show for it (a 43.8 percent red-zone touchdown rate). Facing an excellent Rams defense that can pressure Daniel Jones into missing some third-down throws, Shrader has one of the highest fantasy upsides among kickers in Week 4.

4. Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

With the Dallas Cowboys offense playing without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4, we’re unsure how many chances Brandon Aubrey will get at scoring on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay’s defense allows the third-fewest yards per drive (23.2) and points per drive (1.43). Without Lamb, shutting down this Cowboys offense becomes much easier. That said, Aubrey’s ability to consistently hit from 50-plus yards out (90.3 percent career conversion rate) will always make him one of the best fantasy kickers around.

5. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Chase McLaughlin has missed a field-goal attempt in three consecutive games, but it’s hard to complain about that coming off a performance where he went 5-for-6 and made two XPAs. With Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin returning, we like this matchup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. The Eagles’ secondary will surrender some big plays, but this unit has allowed just four red-zone touchdowns (T-7th fewest) through three games. In a game where both kickers should fare well, we like McLaughlin for double-digit points with the Eagles’ opponents having the third-most field-goal attempts (10) this year.

6. Will Lutz, Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals

Will Lutz hasn’t received a ton of opportunities this season, entering Week 4 ranked 21st in attempts with five. Expect that to change on Monday Night Football. With Jake Browning at quarterback, short fields—thanks to three-and-outs and turnovers—are a given. That’s to the benefit of Lutz, who hasn’t had many chances this year because the Broncos’ offense ranks 26th in average yards per drive (25.9). We project that Lutz gets at least three field-goal attempts in this matchup and should also have a chance at a few extra-point tries.

7. Tyler Loop, Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Serving as the kicker for one of the best offenses in the NFL will always provide plenty of scoring opportunities. Unfortunately for rookie Tyler Loop, Baltimore’s relative ease in finding the end zone has resulted in him getting more extra-point attempts than field goals. That should change in Week 4. The Chiefs’ defense has returned to form in the last two weeks, but it’s still not the unit it used to be. With Baltimore’s offense averaging 3.26 points per drive (3rd in NFL), Loop has a path to 10-plus fantasy points on Sunday.

8. Brandon McManus, Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Facing a bottom-five defense this season, scoring opportunities should be plentiful for a Green Bay Packers offense seeking to rebound from an ugly showing in Week 3. Even after that down performance, Green Bay ranks fifth in red-zone trips (11) this season, and Brandon McManus has attempted seven field goals. The Packers have a chance at putting up 27-34 points in this one, which is why McManus has a very high fantasy floor this week.

9. Will Reichard, Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s been a perfect start to the season for Will Reichard, who is six-for-six on field goals and seven-for-seven on extra points heading into Week 4. After making six extra-point attempts this past Sunday, it’s fair to expect a bit of regression in that department for the Vikings’ trip to Dublin. Of course, given the Steelers are surrendering the third-most yards per drive (38.6) and the ninth-most red-zone attempts (11), that could mean more chances at 3 points instead of one for Reichard.

10. Jake Elliott, Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jake Elliott has been seldom-used by the Philadelphia Eagles this year outside of extra-point attempts, getting just 3 tries at field goals in 2025. We anticipate that number climbing significantly on Sunday. Tampa Bay is tied for the second-fewest touchdowns allowed (three) inside the red zone and this Eagles’ offense (25.55 total yards per drive, 27th in NFL) isn’t exactly moving the football at will right now. There is a favorable game script in this matchup, though, so Elliott will deliver his best performance of the season.

11. Daniel Carlson, Raiders vs Chicago Bears

After consecutive games with at least three field-goal attempts, Daniel Carlson had just one opportunity in Week 3 versus Washington. He draws a much better matchup on Sunday. Chicago’s defense is tied for the most red-zone opportunities allowed (14) this season, but the Raiders’ offense (42.9 percent red-zone touchdown rate on seven trips) is not particularly effective in that regard. It bodes well for Carlson, who should be one of the best fantasy kickers this week.

12. Joshua Karty, Rams vs Indianapolis Colts

After not getting to attempt a field goal in the regular-season opener, Los Angeles Rams’ placekicker Joshua Karty is now 6-for-8 in the last two games and 5-for-6 on XPAs during that span. Colts’ opponents haven’t reached the red zone much this year (6 trips, T-2nd fewest), but they do average 32.7 yards per drive (21st) and this is the best quarterback they’ve faced all season. A well-coached defense might be able to keep Los Angeles out of the end zone three or four times, but Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will put Karty in field-goal range at least three times on Sunday.

13. Harrison Butker, Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

It’s been a rough start to the season for Harrison Butker, who ranks 23rd in field-goal conversion rate (77.8 percent) and 34th in extra-point conversion rate (60 percent) this season. However, he’s scored nine-plus points for the Kansas City Chiefs in two of three games. With Kansas City facing a Ravens’ defense that allows the seventh-most yards per drive (34.1) and this offense ranking 25th in red-zone touchdowns (four), Butker will at least have plenty of chances to score.

14. Matt Prater, Bills vs New Orleans Saints

With Tyler Bass out, Matt Prater ranks fifth in field-goal attempts (eight) this season. The Buffalo Bills are also squaring off against a Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns (eight) in the red zone heading into Week 4. Buffalo’s offense might be too efficient (10 red-zone touchdowns) for Prater to get four field-goal attempts in this game, but he could make two and take on four extra-point tries.

15. Nick Folk, Jets vs Miami Dolphins

A 40-year-old Nick Folk just sneaking into our Week 4 fantasy kicker rankings should tell you everything about this matchup for the New York Jets. Miami’s opponents average 43.8 points per drive (most in the NFL) and 3.64 points per drive (most) this season. The Dolphins’ defense has also allowed the most red-zone touchdowns (nine) in football. There’s a real path here for Folk to put up strong numbers, especially if the Jets’ offense has to settle for field goals due to quarterback play.