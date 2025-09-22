NFL Week 3 provided the perfect example that anything can happen on any given Sunday, as demonstrated by the Cleveland Browns stunning the Green Bay Packers and the previously winless Carolina Panthers blowing out the Atlanta Falcons. So as we look ahead to the NFL games this week, more unpredictability feels like a guarantee.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 4 predictions, projecting the outcome for every game on the NFL schedule this week from Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

Defense is king in the NFC West right now. Entering Week 4, three of the four defenses (Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers) rank top-five in scoring defense while the Los Angeles Rams are fifth in total yards allowed. So, we expect a defensive battle on Thursday Night Football between Arizona and Seattle. The Seahawks’ run defense has been great at stopping the run (3.2 ypc) this fall and it has the secondary to really cause problems for this Cardinals’ passing game. Ultimately, critical third-down stops and a takeaway by this Seahawks’ defense pave the way to a victory.

Minnesota Vikings 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

A matchup against this Minnesota Vikings defense is the last thing a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers needs, especially after making the trek to Dublin. It only makes things worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they’ve been unable to establish an effective ground game (63.0 rushing yards per game and 2.8 yards-per-carry average). So, even if this Vikings’ offense is led by Carson Wentz, Minnesota’s defense can throw blitzes at Rodgers that disrupt a lot of what the Steelers want to do in Arthur Smith’s offense. Plus, Jordan Mason will find running lanes versus Pittsburgh (139.3 rush ypg allowed, 28th in NFL). The Vikings win a one-sided game that isn’t as close as the final score suggests.

Washington Commanders 24, Atlanta Falcons 16

It’s Bijan Robinson or nothing for the Atlanta Falcons offense thus far. Unfortunately for Robinson and offensive coordinator Zac Taylor, this Washington Commanders defense is ceding just 3.7 yards per carry entering Week 4, and you can bet both Bobby Wagner and Dan Quinn will force Michael Penix Jr. to beat them. We just saw what happened when a game was put on Penix’s shoulders. Even if the Commanders play it cautiously with Jayden Daniels again, Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is good enough to outpace Atlanta’s.

Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 17

Through three games this season, the New Orleans Saints defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 70.8 percent completion rate with a 118.9 QB rating and a 7-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That’s music to the ears of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. If that wasn’t enough of a one-sided matchup in a Week 4 contest between a 3-0 team and a 0-3 club, Buffalo has held its last two opponents to just 4.06 yards per play and 215 total yards per game. With extra time to prepare for this matchup, the Bills should win in convincing fashion.

Detroit Lions 23, Cleveland Browns 13

Beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 should serve as a reminder to the rest of the league about just how good this Cleveland Browns defense is. The difference, though, is that Jared Goff is a better decision-maker than Jordan Love in the face of pressure and Detroit’s strength on the offensive line is at tackle. Cleveland’s defense, along with rookie running back Quinshon Judkin,s will make things interesting, but a big game from Amon-Ra St. Brown and two takeaways by this Lions’ defense chart the course for a 10-point win.

New England Patriots 27, Carolina Panthers 24

Week 4 is a massive opportunity for both of these teams, with a shot to improve to 2-2 and maintain some hope for a promising season. The Carolina Panthers are the hotter team right now, putting up 49 unanswered points since trailing 27-3 in the third quarter of Week 2. However, the Panthers’ pass rush (1 sack in three games) is nonexistent, and Drake Maye can punish defenses if he’s operating from a clean pocket. We expect both young teams to have some positive moments on Sunday, but the better defense and quarterback wins.

Los Angeles Chargers 28, New York Giants 10

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will take a similar approach to what Steve Spagnuolo did: blanket Malik Nabers and force Russell Wilson to find another way to beat the defense. At this stage in his career, Wilson is more likely to turn the football over multiple times than to find a reliable second receiver for big plays. On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert should have a field day peppering Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Ladd McConkey with targets against a New York Giants defense that is allowing 252 passing yards per game this year despite having a strong pass rush.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 24

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to get left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin back in Week 4. It’s suboptimal timing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only can Tampa Bay shut down the run game (84 rushing yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry allowed), but they also have the receiver trio to exploit this Eagles secondary truly. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown will help make this one of the best games on the NFL schedule this week, but Tampa Bay will look like the better team Sunday and come out with the victory.

Tennessee Titans 17, Houston Texans 13

A battle between winless AFC South teams means someone has to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Based on how these two teams have performed this season, the better bet is the Tennessee Titans. Rookie Cam Ward is at least proving he can make big plays despite a woeful offensive line and has the support of a competent rushing attack with some explosiveness. With Houston Texans‘ defensive standouts Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. injured, this might be Tennessee’s best chance at a win all season.

Los Angeles Rams 31, Indianapolis Colts 24

The Indianapolis Colts have answered every challenge thrown their way this season, entering Week 4 as the most unexpected undefeated team in the NFL. That might come to an end this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay will find a way to keep Puka Nacua away from Charvarius Ward, attacking the Colts’ CB2 vulnerability. More importantly, Los Angeles has the defensive line that’s good enough to win enough battles in the trenches against Indianapolis to force the one Daniel Jones interception that decides this game.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

This might be one of the most underrated games on the NFL schedule this weekend. Much of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ success this season is thanks to a defense that leads the league in takeaways (nine) and the new-look ground game drawn up by Liam Coen that is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 141.7 rushing yards per game. Last season, that recipe would’ve led to an upset over the San Francisco 49ers. In 2025, against a defense allowing just 3.7 ypc, that will prove harder. If the Jaguars knock out the 3-0 49ers, it will once again be thanks to this defense’s ability to create interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Kansas City Chiefs 20

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has rebounded nicely in the last two games versus the pass (122.5 pass ypg and 4.5 yards per attempt allowed), but they’ve struggled to stop the run (126 rush ypg and 4.1 ypc). Now, after having it easy versus Russell Wilson, Steve Spagnuolo just finds a way to contain Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers. Kansas City’s defense will get a few stops, but that won’t prove to be enough when the Ravens’ defense has minimal trouble stopping a Chiefs’ offense that ranks 19th in yards per play (5.2) and has just four red-zone touchdowns this season.

Chicago Bears 34, Chicago Bears 28

You need two things to really exploit the Chicago Bears: a league-average offensive line and a solid secondary. The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have either of those. Geno Smith will get a few chances to exploit a Bears secondary missing its top corner and that has surrendered an 8-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a 110.0 quarterback rating this season. There just won’t be enough chances because of this Raiders offensive line, which will provide Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson with far better opportunities to put up a 30-burger.

Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 24

The Green Bay Packers should absolutely view this as a get-right game. In their home away from home, AT&T Stadium, there’s no reason why Jordan Love and company shouldn’t put up 28-plus points versus a Dallas Cowboys defense that can’t generate much pressure and has allowed a 125.3 quarterback rating (31st in the NFL) and a 73.9 percent completion rate in three games. As for Micah Parsons, a pair of sacks against his former team that hands Jerry Jones a 10-point loss on national television feels like a plausible outcome.

New York Jets 24, Miami Dolphins 21

While this is another battle of winless teams in Week 4, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins should both feel a bit of optimism heading into Monday Night Football. Miami played the Bills a lot closer than everyone expected in Week 3 and had the benefit of a few extra days to prepare for this matchup. Meanwhile, New York rallied from a 23-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to make it a one-point loss. What will decide this game? The Jets’ ability to run all over Miami’s defense.

Denver Broncos 27, Cincinnati Bengals 20

The Denver Broncos defense, along with running back J.K. Dobbins, can win this game as long as Bo Nix protects the football. Since taking over for Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has thrown an interception on 8.5 percent of his passes, the worst mark in football. The Cincinnati Bengals defense is also allowing opponents to average 4.4 yards per carry this season. Nix simply needs not to give away the football, and Denver will win. Yet, that doesn’t feel like a given.

