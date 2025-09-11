Tyreek Hill still isn’t happy with the Miami Dolphins. He even already requested a trade from the team this past offseason. While that demand was later rescinded after it appeared the Dolphins had no interest in parting with their All-Pro receiver, starting Week 1 with a 25-point loss has sparked a new batch of trade rumors.

Hill missed the playoffs last season for the first time in his nine-year career. After starting with a loss, his patience could be running thin in Miami. If so, which teams could make sense for the speedy receiver known as ‘Cheetah’?

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may not be ready to make an all-in move this season. However, after starting the season with a win, getting off to a hot start could lead to an aggressive move by the front office. If so, upgrading the talent around Kyler Murray could remain a priority. Plus, pairing Marvin Harrison Jr with another weapon would make life a lot easier on the second-year pro.

Las Vegas Raiders

Now that Geno Smith is leading the offense, the Las Vegas Raiders can have some extremely productive passing performances. Though, their upside is a bit limited by a lack of proven receivers. That would change with Hill helping pull attention away from Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, giving the Raiders a triple threat that few teams could keep up with.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers helps make the Pittsburgh Steelers an attractive landing spot for any pass-catcher. His ability to deliver the ball where only his pass-catchers can retrieve it is second-to-none. Plus, the Steelers have a need for a second playmaker, and Hill’s ability to stretch the field could be a game-changer in Pittsburgh.

Kansas City Chiefs

Any Tyreek Hill trade list has to start with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the team where he’s had the most success. Plus, if the Dolphins make an in-season trade, the Chiefs make the most sense thanks to Hill’s pre-existing chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Plus, the 31-year-old likely wants to join a contender, and what better destination than the place he’s already won a Super Bowl?

