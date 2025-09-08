It was only one game, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be happy with what they saw from Aaron Rodgers and company. Scoring 34 points doesn’t happen easily, especially in the season opener. It would have ranked third among last season’s Steelers point totals.

But this is a new season, and according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, some NFL insiders believe the Steelers could be plotting an “all-in” move, if their momentum continues. If so, Florio believes that blockbuster Steelers trade could lead to acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins, who struggled greatly in Week 1.

“There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for Hill.Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear cut No. 2. Hill would be 1b (if not, at times, 1a) to Metcalf.Why wouldn’t quarterback Aaron Rodgers want Hill? The more potent weapons that Rodgers has at his disposal, the better his first year in Pittsburgh will go.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Tyreek Hill/Steelers trade

There’s no doubt that Hill, one of the NFL’s fastest receivers and best deep threats, would make the Steelers a much more potent offense. We already saw how much of an instant impact DK Metcalf made in his Steelers debut. What happens when teams figure out how to shut him down, then what?

That’s where Hill can ensure Metcalf avoids frequent double-team coverages, thanks to being someone defenses have no choice but to account for on each and every snap. Plus, it doesn’t look like the five-time All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion is having much fun in Miami.

Hill only recorded 40 yards on four receptions in Week 1, and it came with a 25-point loss. That’s bound to leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth, especially someone who still believes he’s one of the game’s greatest receivers today.

As they say, winning cures all, and we’re also guessing the 31-year-old Hill would welcome a change of scenery. If the Steelers can prove they’re legitimate contenders in the AFC, then why wouldn’t he want to join Mike Tomlin’s effort to get back to the Super Bowl?

Related: NFL Power Rankings