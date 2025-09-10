In some regards, teams have been sniffing around a Tyreek Hill trade since the offseason began. Of course, it didn’t help that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made a public trade demand, letting all teams know that he wasn’t happy with missing the playoffs for the first time in his 10-year career.

Hill and the team later reversed course on his comments, and despite trade rumors surrounding the Dolphins receiver lingering all offseason long, Miami never flinched. Now that the season started, there was some thought that the Dolphins could quickly repair any damaged relationships between Hill and the team. As they say, winning cures all.

Okay, but what does losing do? It tends to cause the best players to leave the worst teams for greener pastures. Could that happen with the five-time All-Pro receiver too?

According to ESPN’s NFL expert Jeremy Fowler, there has recently been an increased number of teams placing trade calls to the Dolphins for Hill. Seeing Miami lose in Week 1 by 25 points surely didn’t help. Neither did Hill’s very public sideline spat in the loss to the Colts.

Fowler suggests the Chiefs could be one obvious team that has placed an exploratory call for Hill. However, the Dolphins still haven’t shown any interest in moving him. Odds are, they want to see if coach Mike McDaniel can get this thing turned around after an ugly 0-1 start.

“Trade rumors around Tyreek Hill will be worth watching. My understanding is that Miami received calls on Hill but did not show interest in trading him. If the losing persists, perhaps those phone lines reopen. The Dolphins already exercised Hill’s $15.85 million option bonus, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses.



A Chiefs reunion is low-hanging fruit and could be what Kansas City needs. The Chiefs can’t seem to get their receiving trio of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same time, and a boost of explosiveness would help.” Jeremy Fowler on Tyreek Hill

If the Dolphins continue to go on their downward spiral, it could lead to Hill, McDaniel, and several others getting their walking papers. Though, that could be exactly what Hill wants at this point.

Now 31 years old, Hill may already see the writing on the wall in Miami. After getting a chance to be a part of a Super Bowl team with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it’s not hard to envision Hill wanting to re-join a top contender, and Kansas City may just be the perfect fit.

