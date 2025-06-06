NFL insider predicts end to Trey Hendrickson contract holdout with Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in contract disputes with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart. Coming off a season that saw Cincinnati field one of the worst NFL defenses, all eyes now center on when the saga will end.

NFL reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared his prediction that the Bengals will work out an agreement with Hendrickson, ensuring that he plays for Cincinnati in 2025. One reason for that belief is the ‘real power’ quarterback Joe Burrow has with the franchise.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

One of the big differences in contract talks this offseason seems to be the length of the deal. Hendrickson, coming off first-team All-Pro honors, wants a long-term contract that ensures security as one of the highest-paid NFL players for years to come. However, Cincinnati prefers a short-term deal, considering he’ll be 31 years old in December.

The Bengals’ front office granted Hendrickson and his agent permission to seek a trade at the start of the offseason. However, nothing materialized as teams weren’t willing to both pay Hendrickson and meet the Bengals’ asking price (first-round pick).

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Cincinnati has since dug in its heels about not budging in contract talks, nor is it willing to trade Hendrickson heading into a season with high expectations for contending. Meanwhile, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is threatening to sit out multiple regular-season games.

Hendrickson must play at least six regular-season games in order to accrue the final season of his deal, becoming a free agent in 2026. If he follows through on his threat, he could refuse to play until Cincinnati’s Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving and still become a free agent.

