Over 200 days after winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their regular season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be an emotional and frenzied night at Lincoln Financial Field as the franchise celebrates the 2024 team and unfurls their Super Bowl banner. However, Nick Sirianni and company have said that’s already in their rearview mirror and that they’re not defending anything. After a dominant 2024, here are the six biggest questions facing the Eagles as they begin their 2025 campaign.

What Will Saquon Barkley Do for Encore?

Saquon Barkley had an exceptional first season with the Eagles. He became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards and was named Offensive Player of the Year as he helped lead the Birds to their second championship. He also handled a heavy workload, carrying the ball 345 times with 378 total touches while averaging 125 yards per game on the ground. Sirianni will want to lighten Barkley’s load in 2025 and not run him into the ground, so don’t expect another 2,000-yard rushing season. On top of that, defenses will be stacking the box to keep Barkley in check. Since teams will be targeting Barkley more, that leads us to…

How Will Jalen Hurts Perform as Defenses Seek to Lock Down Barkley?

Even though Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP runner-up and two-time Pro Bowler, he still has many doubters across the league, claiming he’s only producing because of the talent around him. As teams look to contain Barkley, Hurts will be relied upon more to get the ball to elite receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold Barkley to 57 yards on 25 carries in the Super Bowl, but Hurts dismantled their secondary, going 17-of-22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards and another score. Fair or not, it will all fall on Hurts if the Eagles are to repeat as champions.

How Will Kevin Patullo Fare as First-Time Offensive Coordinator?

After Kellen Moore left his offensive coordinator position with the Eagles to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia didn’t look far to find a replacement. Kevin Patullo, who served as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator from 2021-2024, was promoted to OC. He’s the fifth different offensive coordinator Hurts has had entering his sixth NFL season. Hurts and company already know Patullo well since he’s been with the team for several years, but this will be his first time calling plays. Not much should change between 2024 and 2025 offensively, but Patullo will look to add his own wrinkles. Being Philadelphia’s OC has been boom or bust since 2021. Patullo is hoping to make his mark and not regress a Super Bowl-winning offense.

How Healthy are A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson?

Pro Bowlers A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson missed a significant portion of training camp due to injuries. Brown was dealing with a hamstring issue while Dickerson hurt his knee and had to undergo meniscus surgery. The Pro Bowl left guard also popped up on the injury report with a back issue earlier this week. Both are expected to be healthy for the season opener against Dallas, but their health will be monitored closely. If either player misses significant time, Philadelphia’s Super Bowl chances go down the drain.

How Will Revamp Defense Perform?

The Eagles had the top-ranked defense in their Super Bowl-winning season, but several stars have departed: Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, Oren Burks and Brandon Graham. They’re going to need young players like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and rookie Jihaad Campbell to step up and fill that void. They’re already thin at defensive end and cornerback, so don’t be surprised to see general manager Howie Roseman make moves ahead of the trade deadline.

Can Adoree’ Jackson Hold Down CB2 Spot?

After the Eagles released Darius Slay and he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they needed to find a No. 2 cornerback to pair with Quinyon Mitchell, one of the top young corners in the league. Mitchell will cover opponents’ best receivers during the season, but they need someone opposite him. Free-agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, who has four interceptions in eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, appears set to start alongside Mitchell in Thursday night’s season opener against Dallas. But Jackson might have been the best out of a less-than-stellar group including Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett, as they failed to impress during training camp. The job seems to be Jackson’s for now, but if he slips up, don’t be surprised if he gets a quick hook.