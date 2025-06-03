‘He’s working good’: Philadelphia Eagles reveal how long first-round pick Jihaad Campbell will be out for after pre-draft shoulder surgery

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles made a splash in April’s NFL Draft, moving up one spot to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick. Campbell fell after undergoing surgery in March for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The question remains: when will he be able to practice?

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio answered that Tuesday to reporters, saying that Campbell won’t return to the practice field until sometime in August when training camp begins.

“Right now he’s working at ILB (inside linebacker) because there’s a lot more to learn there. So that’s where we’ll start him,” said Fangio. “He won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August.”

Fangio continued: “He’s doing all he can in meetings, we’re doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. So he’s working good and trying to pick it up.”

The Eagles believe Campbell could be a Micah Parsons-type and play both inside linebacker and edge rusher. Fangio told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s E.J. Smith that Campbell “potentially” will make the shift to edge.

“Getting him out there,” Fangio responded when asked what would make that happen.

The Eagles had the top-ranked defense during their 2024 Super Bowl run but many of their top players left in the offseason. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, linebacker Oren Burks, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers departed in free agency. Cornerback Darius Slay was released, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher Bryce Huff were traded, and franchise legend Brandon Graham retired.