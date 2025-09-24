Every year after the NFL Draft concludes, analysts start putting together a very early list of Rookie of the Year candidates. Yet, once the games actually start, we realize that these early predictions are often a misrepresentation of what’s set to come. Now that Week 4 is here, it’s time to take a new look at NFL Rookie of the Year candidates, for offense and defense.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 4, Including Travis Hunter’s Big Day

1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He doesn’t rank in the top 25 of receiving yards like fellow rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren do. However, Emeka Egbuka isn’t far behind with his 14 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns. While his production could dip a bit once Chris Godwin returns to the lineup, Egbuka is the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks

2. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren isn’t just in the top 25 in receiving yards, he leads all NFL tight ends with 193 receiving yards through three games. Amazingly, he wasn’t even the first tight end selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but you won’t find Colston Loveland on this list.

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

No wonder why the Carolina Panthers didn’t hesitate to select a first-round receiver despite adding Xavier Legette in the first round last year. Tetairoa McMillan is the real deal, already producing as a top-15 receiver to the tune of 216 yards on just 14 receptions. And some thought he would be too slow for the big leagues…

Read more: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He’s played one fewer game than his peers, but Quinshon Judkins still ranks 21st in rushing yards with 155 through two appearances. It looks like the Cleveland Browns won’t miss a beat after moving on from Nick Chubb, and Judkins may even vie for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

5. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Expected to be a strong contender to win OROTY honors, Ashton Jeanty hasn’t had the breakout game many expected. He has flashed talent, showing some burst in between the tackles, but a porous Raiders offensive line hasn’t helped either. Still, he’s facing some stiff competition from his peers, with even running backs like Cam Skattebo and Omarion Hampton in line for increased opportunities in the coming weeks.

Honorable mention

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

1. Abdul Carter, EDGE/LB, New York Giants

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Still hunting for his first sack, Abdul Carter has yet to make a big mark in the NFL as a rookie. However, the 21-year-old has shown off an impressive burst on his way to compiling eight tackles (one for loss) and half a sack. For now, Carter is the leading candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but it’s not like anyone else is off to a strong start.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

2. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Linebackers never win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year anymore. We haven’t seen it since Patrick Willis accomplished the feat back in 2007. Yet, unless someone else emerges, Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell just might have what it takes. Campbell is already up to 18 tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble through his first three starts. He’ll keep building on those numbers in the middle of a good Eagles defense.

3. Travis Hunter, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

We have yet to see that big breakout game from Travis Hunter on either side of the ball. While he was bandied about as a potential Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, his numbers haven’t lived up to his draft status. Hunter has compiled nine tackles and one pass deflection, which isn’t enough to make him a frontrunner, but he has the talent to turn things around quickly.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

4. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft is already looking like a star for the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has started all three games thus far, and he’s already racked up 23 tackles (2 for loss), a sack, and two QB hits. Plus, he’s played 98% of the team’s defensive snaps thus far, showing that the 22-year-old is just too good to take off the field.

5. Mason Graham, DL, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Some were surprised when the Browns traded down to select defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick, but they shouldn’t have been. Graham’s proven to be a game-wrecker from the defensive interior early on. His stats don’t jump off the page, with 11 tackles (1 for loss) and half a sack, but Graham is making a difference in Cleveland.

Honorable mention

Jalon Walker, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Mykel Williams, DL, San Francisco 49ers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos

James Pearce, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons

Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens