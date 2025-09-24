Every year after the NFL Draft concludes, analysts start putting together a very early list of Rookie of the Year candidates. Yet, once the games actually start, we realize that these early predictions are often a misrepresentation of what’s set to come. Now that Week 4 is here, it’s time to take a new look at NFL Rookie of the Year candidates, for offense and defense.
2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates (offense)
1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
He doesn’t rank in the top 25 of receiving yards like fellow rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren do. However, Emeka Egbuka isn’t far behind with his 14 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns. While his production could dip a bit once Chris Godwin returns to the lineup, Egbuka is the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
2. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren isn’t just in the top 25 in receiving yards, he leads all NFL tight ends with 193 receiving yards through three games. Amazingly, he wasn’t even the first tight end selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but you won’t find Colston Loveland on this list.
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
No wonder why the Carolina Panthers didn’t hesitate to select a first-round receiver despite adding Xavier Legette in the first round last year. Tetairoa McMillan is the real deal, already producing as a top-15 receiver to the tune of 216 yards on just 14 receptions. And some thought he would be too slow for the big leagues…
4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
He’s played one fewer game than his peers, but Quinshon Judkins still ranks 21st in rushing yards with 155 through two appearances. It looks like the Cleveland Browns won’t miss a beat after moving on from Nick Chubb, and Judkins may even vie for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
5. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Expected to be a strong contender to win OROTY honors, Ashton Jeanty hasn’t had the breakout game many expected. He has flashed talent, showing some burst in between the tackles, but a porous Raiders offensive line hasn’t helped either. Still, he’s facing some stiff competition from his peers, with even running backs like Cam Skattebo and Omarion Hampton in line for increased opportunities in the coming weeks.
Honorable mention
- Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
- Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
- Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates (defense)
1. Abdul Carter, EDGE/LB, New York Giants
Still hunting for his first sack, Abdul Carter has yet to make a big mark in the NFL as a rookie. However, the 21-year-old has shown off an impressive burst on his way to compiling eight tackles (one for loss) and half a sack. For now, Carter is the leading candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but it’s not like anyone else is off to a strong start.
2. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebackers never win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year anymore. We haven’t seen it since Patrick Willis accomplished the feat back in 2007. Yet, unless someone else emerges, Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell just might have what it takes. Campbell is already up to 18 tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble through his first three starts. He’ll keep building on those numbers in the middle of a good Eagles defense.
3. Travis Hunter, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
We have yet to see that big breakout game from Travis Hunter on either side of the ball. While he was bandied about as a potential Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, his numbers haven’t lived up to his draft status. Hunter has compiled nine tackles and one pass deflection, which isn’t enough to make him a frontrunner, but he has the talent to turn things around quickly.
4. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns
The first pick of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft is already looking like a star for the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has started all three games thus far, and he’s already racked up 23 tackles (2 for loss), a sack, and two QB hits. Plus, he’s played 98% of the team’s defensive snaps thus far, showing that the 22-year-old is just too good to take off the field.
5. Mason Graham, DL, Cleveland Browns
Some were surprised when the Browns traded down to select defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick, but they shouldn’t have been. Graham’s proven to be a game-wrecker from the defensive interior early on. His stats don’t jump off the page, with 11 tackles (1 for loss) and half a sack, but Graham is making a difference in Cleveland.
Honorable mention
- Jalon Walker, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
- Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals
- Mykel Williams, DL, San Francisco 49ers
- Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos
- James Pearce, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
- Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens
