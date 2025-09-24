The regular season NFL schedule is finally underway. With the NFL Week 4 schedule kicking off Thursday and continuing with more football games on Sunday and Monday, we have a lot to look forward to. With 16 NFL matchups to preview and all 32 teams in action, there’s a full slate to analyze.

This week features several intriguing matchups, including the Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. We’ll also see a pair of 3-0 teams face off as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, with the Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys in the late afternoon, there’s a lot of football to look forward to.

Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

Marvin Harrison’s 150 Yards Help Cardinals Beat Seahawks

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Everyone saw the bad drop Marvin Harrison Jr had last Sunday. He admits he’s not playing well enough, but we know how capable he is. We expect MHJ to put forth a strong effort in Week 4. Playing against a divisional opponent, Harrison could even surpass his previous career-high of 130 yards, set in Week 2 of last season.

Jordan Mason Rushes for 150 Yards in Vikings Win Over Steelers

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings knew they needed more help moving the chains running the ball, so they aggressively made a move to land Jordan Mason instead. He had been in the top five of rushing yards last season before Christian McCaffrey’s injury. Now he has a chance to get there again following the injury to Aaron Jones. After allowing over 100 rushing yards in each of the team’s first three games, the Steelers rank in the bottom tier of rushing yards allowed this season.

Related: J.J. McCarthy Injury Update Reveals New Timeline for Minnesota Vikings QB

Cousins Replaces Penix in Commanders’ Win Over Falcons

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We’ve already seen the Giants bench their starting quarterback this week. Perhaps another benching takes place during the Falcons’ game this Sunday against the Commanders. Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t played up to the expectations of a first-round pick. Off to a 1-2 start, if the Falcons get off to a poor start, it wouldn’t shock me if they tried to see what their four-time Pro Bowl backup is capable of.

Related: Michael Penix Delivering Disappointing Results for Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Shough Gets 200+ Yards in Bills’ Big Win Over Saints

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

No, the New Orleans Saints did not change starting quarterbacks. But Spencer Rattler could be on thin ice after a 0-3 start. Plus, after the Saints selected Tyler Shough in the second round, they could be eager to get an extended look at their prized rookie. The perfect time to do it could be in what’s expected to be a big blowout win by the Bills. If the Saints get behind early, Shough shouldn’t be afaid to come in and spray the ball all over the field.

Browns Sack Goff Five Times in Lions Loss

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns delivered the shocker of Week 3 by defeating the Packers and holding them to just 10 points. Cleveland enters Week 4 averaging the NFL’s third-most sacks, at 3.3 per game. While the Detroit Lions haven’t allowed a sack in the past two weeks, they also haven’t faced Myles Garrett or Mason Graham either. Don’t be surprised if Cleveland’s front seven gives Detroit some fits, we could even see Jared Goff hit the turf five times. That hasn’t happened since Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Tet McMillan Tops 120 Yards in Panthers Win Over Patriots

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Knowing they needed to upgrade Bryce Young‘s receiving corps, the Carolina Panthers targeted Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s still just 22, but McMillan already ranks 14th in receiving yards this season. Young has been relying on his new receiver a lot and we’re expecting a new career-high, past the 100 yards he recorded in Week 2.

Cam Skattebo’s 125 Yards Help Giants Upset Chargers

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo’s breakout game already occurred last week, when he recorded 60 rushing and 61 receiving yards plus a touchdown. But he’s just getting started. Now expected to receive increased opportunities with Tyrone Tracy out of the lineup, watch the Giants lean into Skattebo more as Jaxson Dart makes his first start. It could even amount to a 125-yard rushing performance, his first game over the century mark as a rusher.

Related: New York Giants Address Key Need By Adding Pro Bowl Player

Mayfield’s 4th Game-Winning Drive of ’25 Leads Bucs Over Eagles

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through three weeks, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have delivered three game-winning drives. Can he make it four? With the Philadelphia Eagles on tap next, we expect a hard-fought game that could come down to the wire. The real surprise here would be if the Bucs and not the Eagles, are the 4-0 team when this one ends.

Texans Get 20-Point Win Over Titans

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thee’s no other way to sugarcoat it, the Houston Texans have been bad this season. The same can be said about the Tennessee Titans, who have been even worse through three games. No one has a worse point differential than the Titans at -43. So don’t be surprised when the better team (Houston) records a 20-point win on Sunday.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025: Evaluating all 32 Defenses

Jonathan Taylor’s 160-Yard Day Fuels Colts Past Rams

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As great as Saquon Barkley is, no back has been better than Jonathan Taylor this season, and it’s not even close. His 338 rushing yards leads all rushers by 54 yards heading into Week 4. In other words, Daniel Jones has been great, but JT has been even better. The Los Angeles Rams have had a slightly above-average rush defense this season, but Taylor could make Barkley’s Week 3 46-yard game against LA look pedestrian.

Travis Hunter’s INT Helps Jaguars Beat 49ers

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

So far, we haven’t seen Travis Hunter put a big imprint on the game. He’s offered more on defense than he has offensively, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown or intercepted a pass. Yet. We could see that change this week against the San Francisco 49ers, where they’ll either be starting a less than 100% Brock Purdy or Mac Jones again. As a result, Hunter could see a few extra wobbly passes, one will end up in his hands.

Mahomes’ 400-Yard Game Leads Chiefs Over Ravens

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t put up video-game like we’ve come to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Yet, the Baltimore Ravens‘ defense has also been susceptible to big plays. We could see worlds collide in Week 4, with Mahomes recording his first 400-yard passing day since Week 7 of the 2023 season. Yet, to do so, he’ll need to get a lot of help from his pass-catchers.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Week 4 Edition

Maxx Crosby’s 3 Sacks Fuel Raiders Past Bears

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career, Caleb Williams didn’t get sacked at all last week. So, while the Chicago Bears‘ young QB is clearly growing, there will still be moments of weakness. We could see that take effect this week when Maxx Crosby takes the field. Crosby is a one-man wrecking crew, so a three-sack game could help fuel the Las Vegas Raiders right past the Bears.

Parsons Forces Fumble, Gets 2 Sacks in Packers Win Over Cowboys

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Micah Parsons revenge game is must-see TV for any Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys fan. We can’t even imagine how motivated the four-time Pro Bowler will be to show Jerry Jones he’s every bit worth the $188 million contract paid to him. The Cowboys will likely have to drop back and pass a lot, which should set Parsons up for a big game, especially considering he knows his former team’s offensive linemen so well from practicing against them every year.

Achane’s 150 Yards Help Dolphins Sink Jets

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of something — anything — going their way. The also winless New York Jets are in a similar spot, but first-year head coach Aaron Glenn surely has more job security than McDaniel who has a 51.9% win rate in three-plus seasons.

McDaniel has been doing this for a while, meaning he should be able to lead a quicker turnaround after last week’s heartbreak. The Dolphins rank 26th in rushing, yet fourth in yards per carry. If they trust De’Von Achane enough, he should be able to break off several big chunks of yardage against a Jets D that allowed 224 rushing yards against the Bills in Week 2.

Related: NFL Power Rankings

Jake Browning Throws 3 INT in Broncos Win Over Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He may have helped get a win in his 2025 debut, but honeymoon season is over for Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals. Browning enters Week 4 as the NFL interceptions leader, and we don’t see that changing ahead of Week 5 either. Browning now takes on an elite Broncos pass defense that has only allowed two touchdowns this season. They’ve also only intercepted one pass, but Ja’Mar Chase and Tee Higgins will go stir crazy if they’re held to a combined 65 yards like last week. That could prompt Browning to force the ball into tight areas where Broncos defenders can easily step in front.

Related: 5 Cincinnati Bengals QB Replacements After Joe Burrow’s Injury