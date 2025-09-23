After a 0-3 start, the New York Giants are making some big changes. We’ve already covered the fact that Russell Wilson has been benched for first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. But that’s not the only roster change the Giants are making ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just ahead of the Giants’ Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, New York’s Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano suffered an injury during pregame warmups. While Gano was able to gut it out to kick a field goal, his status for Week 4 is uncertain.

Thus, the Giants have responded by adding one-time Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo to the practice squad. Koo was recently released from the Atlanta Falcons after missing a potential game-tying 44-yard field goal in the team’s Week 1 loss. Parker Romo has since taken over in Atlanta.

While Koo was not added to the Giants’ active roster, they could simply be buying themselves more time to further assess Gano’s injury. If he’s unable to suit up for Week 4, expect Koo to either be signed to the active roster or for the Giants to make him one of their weekly practice squad promotions, making him eligible to play on Sunday.

Koo, 31, has been kicking in the NFL since he received a shot with the Chargers in 2017. Now, he’ll presumably make his Giants debut against his former team, and he should have plenty of motivation to fuel him.

Related: 5 San Francisco 49ers EDGE Rusher Replacements After Nick Bosa’s ACL Injury