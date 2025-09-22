The San Francisco 49ers proudly advanced to 3-0 with Sunday’s 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but the victory came at a great cost. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa suffered a lower leg injury, and while he was leaving the field, the 27-year-old could be seen making a thumbs-down gesture, indicating that there was trouble afoot.

Bosa headed back to the 49ers’ locker room, where he was further evaluated by San Francisco’s medical staff. On Monday, ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter revealed that Bosa has suffered another torn ACL, the second of his career. Bosa will require season-ending surgery on his right knee. He previously had ACL surgery on his left.

The news is about as bad as the 49ers and Bosa could have imagined, though it could always be worse. Reports indicate that it was a “clean” ACL tear, and his ligaments are in good shape. While that’s a positive, he will still miss the rest of the 49ers’ season.

Bosa ends his season with 17 tackles (four for loss), two forced fumbles, two sacks, and three QB hits. The All-Pro’s injury will undoubtedly be a big loss, but now what’s the next step for the 49ers? Let’s look at five potential replacements.

Carl Lawson

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

No one can really replace a five-time Pro Bowler like Bosa. Plus, he’ll be returning to the team next season, so it’s not like the 49ers need to invest much in a long-term replacement. Yet, they still need to fill a roster spot and figure out who will be seeing an increase in snaps to fill Bosa’s spot on the field. If the 49ers want to solve this need in the most inexpensive way possible, they’ll simply sign free agent Carl Lawson.

The 30-year-old recorded five sacks in three starts and 15 appearances for the Cowboys in 2024. He also spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Jets, where he was coached by 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. His ties to Saleh could make him an appealing fit for San Francisco, especially considering he recorded seven sacks in 17 starts with the Jets in 2022.

Matthew Judon

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Matthew Judon was a late addition to the Miami Dolphins, joining them in mid-August. He may wish he’d never picked them now that Miami is off to a 0-3 start. The 33-year-old surely wants to play for a playoff team, and he’s only seen the field for 37% of the Dolphins’ snaps, while recording zero sacks. His playing time will likely continue to decrease if Miami can’t scratch out a few wins, so trading him for a late-round draft pick may be the best solution for everyone involved.

Chase Young

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 49ers already know Chase Young quite well, from when they traded a third-round pick for him in 2023. Young recorded 2.5 sacks during the regular season and another on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII. Yet, once free agency arrived, Young cashed in by joining the Saints on a $13 million contract.

The Saints now have him in the first season of a three-year, $51 million deal, but they’re also 0-3. A strong enough offer may be able to pry him away, but Young hasn’t even made his season debut yet as he fights his way back from a calf injury.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

If the 49ers wanted to try byuing low on a player with sky-high potential, they’d consider a trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former fifth overall pick hasn’t quite lived up to his draft status but he’s still just 24. The Giants may be willing to listen now that they have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter as their edge-rushing cornerstones.

Only under contract through 2026, the 49ers could get a two-year look at Thibodeaux before being forced to decide whether to commit to a long-term contract. After he recorded 11.5 sacks in his second season, there’s a chance Thibodeaux can still develop into something special, and he’s already up to 1.5 sacks on the year.

Jaelan Phillips

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the Dolphins off to a 0-3 start, Miami could receive a few interesting trade offers. That could include discussions for Jaelan Phillips, the 18th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Phillips is only under contract through the end of the season, so he’s a prime trade candidate in Miami. He’s also had trouble staying healthy, with only 15 games played since the end of the 2022 season.

Still just 26 years old, Phillips has had three seasons with 6.5 sacks or more, so he could offer just enough pass-rushing juice to make sure the 49ers’ defense doesn’t fall off a cliff without Bosa’s help.

